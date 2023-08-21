Diabetes Diet: What Is Low Glycemic Load? 6 Foods To Help Manage High Blood Sugar

By consuming foods with a low glycemic load, people can better control their blood sugar

A low glycemic load refers to the measurement of how certain foods affect blood sugar levels after consumption. It takes into account both the glycemic index (a ranking of how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels) and the portion size.

Managing diabetes involves regulating blood sugar levels to prevent spikes or crashes. By consuming foods with a low glycemic load, individuals with diabetes can better control their blood sugar. Low glycemic load foods raise blood sugar levels gradually and moderately, preventing sudden spikes that may require increased insulin production or medications.

These foods provide a slower and more sustained release of energy, which helps maintain steady blood sugar levels throughout the day. Consistently selecting low glycemic load foods can aid in managing diabetes, reducing the risk of complications, and promoting overall better blood sugar control. To help us better understand low glycemic load, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of foods diabetes should consume for better diabetes management.

Look at her post:

Add these foods to your diet if you wish to manage your high blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.