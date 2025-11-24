Cardiologist Shares His Early Morning Coffee Ritual With Ghee, Cinnamon And Turmeric

Bullet coffee, also known as ghee coffee, isn't just a trend; it's a perfect blend of coffee and healthy fats approved by doctors and health experts. While this drink is popular among those following a ketogenic or low-carb diet, recently it has gained attention as a powerful beverage. Bullet coffee is known to provide a source of healthy fats without the carbs found in traditional coffee additives like cream and sugar. Advocates of bullet coffee claim it can help increase energy levels, promote mental clarity, and support weight loss by keeping you full for longer.

Recently, renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra took to Instagram and explained why he prefers starting the day with bullet coffee. Additionally, he shared the method to prepare bullet coffee with some crucial ingredients that you shouldn't miss for maximum benefits.

Health benefits of bullet coffee

In the caption of the video, Dr. Chopra shared the following benefits of starting the day with bullet coffee:

1. Improves brain function

The fats in bullet coffee may help improve brain function, providing better focus and mental clarity. "MCT and caffeine fuel the brain and sharpen focus," said Dr. Chopra.

2. Increases energy level

The combination of caffeine and healthy fats from ghee or butter can provide a sustained energy boost without the crash that often follows a standard cup of coffee.

3. Supports weight loss

According to Dr. Chopra, bullet coffee boosts metabolism, which supports fat burn and fuels cells. Additionally, healthy fats can promote feelings of fullness, which may aid in appetite control and weight loss efforts when combined with a balanced diet.

4. Improves mood

Drinking bullet coffee can "enhance mood by stimulating release of dopamine and serotonin," said Dr. Chopra.

5. Promotes gut health

The expert mentioned that ghee and coffee nourish the gut bacteria, supporting overall gut health.

6. Antioxidants rich

This concoction is also rich in antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and support longevity.

How to prepare

The expert shared his secret ingredients that make this recipe even more powerful. Here's how:

Pour black coffee into a cup

Add one tablespoon of MCT oil or ghee to it

Add some optional cacao

Add some cinnamon, which is very important, according to the cardiologist

Add a pinch of powdered haldi and stir well

Your bullet coffee is ready.

"This is my early morning ritual. Bullet coffee is the coffee which heals," Dr. Chopra added.

If you're not used to consuming fats in your coffee, start with a smaller amount of MCT oil or ghee and gradually increase to assess how your body reacts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.