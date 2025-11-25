Ghee-Hing Water In Winter: Doctor Shares Health Benefits, Possible Side Effects And Tips For Safe Consumption

The colder months can make you more susceptible to digestive issues, sluggishness, and low energy levels. While caffeine may seem like a quick fix to boost alertness, the Indian kitchen offer a range of traditional ingredients. One simple concoction that is especially popular in many Indian households during the winter months is ghee-hing water. This drink combines the health benefits of ghee (clarified butter) and hing (asafoetida), providing a warm, nourishing drink that is particularly comforting in cold weather. Let's explore the benefits of sipping this unique combination during the winter months, along with some safety precautions to keep in mind.

Health benefits of ghee-hing water

1. Boosts digestion

Hing has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for its carminative properties, which help alleviate bloating, gas, and other digestive issues. By sipping ghee-hing water, you can promote healthy digestion.

"Hing and ghee have been shown to improve digestion, reduce gas and bloating, and aid in the flow of bile. Additionally, ghee supports your body's ability to digest and utilize fat-soluble vitamins effectively. These two ingredients may also provide mild anti-inflammatory benefits. However, if you suffer from chronic digestive or metabolic issues, it's essential to consult with your doctor about the best options for you," explains Dr. Subhasish Mazumder, Senior Director of Gastroenterology at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali.

2. May keep you warm

Ghee adds a rich, warming quality to the drink, making it a comforting option for chilly winter days.

3. Nutrient dense

Ghee is rich in healthy fats, particularly butyrate, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for gut health. It also contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

4. Boost immunity and respiratory health

The combination of ghee and hing helps strengthen the immune system, making it particularly beneficial during cold and flu season. Hing also has antibacterial properties that support respiratory health, making ghee-hing water helpful for relieving cold symptoms.

How to prepare

To make ghee-hing water, add one tablespoon of ghee and a pinch of hing to a cup of hot water. Stir well and sip while warm.

When to consume

"The ideal time to use this is in the morning and after a period of fasting. The optimal combination for stimulating digestion gently is one cup of water warmed to body temperature, one teaspoon of ghee and one pinch of hing; however, it should be taken no more than once per day, with awareness of how the body reacts," Dr. Mazumder advised.

Safety precautions to follow

"While there are some digestive benefits to ghee-hing water, it is not considered to be a miracle cure. Traditional medicine has supported the use of ghee-hing water, but currently, there is limited scientific research available to back up all of the claims being made. Ghee-hing water may provide relief from very mild digestive complaints; however, people suffering from chronic medical conditions or a serious medical condition should exercise caution when taking it. In general, if you want to try ghee-hing water, it is acceptable to do so in moderation. However, ghee-hing water is not required for all individuals," Dr. Mazumder advised.

According to the expert, individuals with "lactose intolerance, low blood pressure and pregnant women" should avoid this traditional drink.

"As with any trending product, moderation is important and excessive consumption may result in digestive problems," he added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.