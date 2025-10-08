Bloating? What You Should And Shouldn't Have First Thing In The Morning

Bloating is an extremely common digestive issue that most of suffer with. This condition often leads to discomfort and a sense of fullness in the abdomen. Studies suggest it occurs when the gastrointestinal tract is filled with air or gas. While occasional bloating is normal, frequent episodes can indicate underlying digestive issues. Understanding what causes it and what foods you should eat and avoid to better manage it can help you deal with bloating. Keep reading as we discuss some common causes and how to tweak your diet to better manage bloating.

Common causes that contribute to bloating

1. Dietary choices

Consumption of certain foods can lead to gas production that later leads to bloating. High-fibre foods, carbonated beverages and foods containing fermentable carbs are the common culprits.

2. Swallowed air

Believe it or not, activities like chewing gum, smoking or talking while eating can also cause you to swallow air that can lead to bloating.

3. Digestive disorders

Digestive conditions like IBS, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, etc. can also cause chronic bloating.

4. Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations especially when you are menstruating can lead to water retention and bloating.

5. Constipation

Slow-moving stool in the colon can cause a feeling of fullness and also lead to bloating.

Can morning habits impact bloating?

The first meal of the day can greatly influence your bloating levels. Consuming certain foods and beverages first thing in the morning can either alleviate or exacerbate bloating. For example, hydrating by drinking water and avoid dehydrating foods and drinks can help greatly.

Foods you should eat in the morning to reduce bloating

1. Ginger

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Studies suggest that ginger can stimulate digestion and result in reducing bloating.

2. Peppermint tea

Studies suggest peppermint leaves help relax the muscles present in your gastrointestinal tract. This can help relive bloating and the discomfort it may cause.

3. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium. Bananas help regulate your sodium levels and reduce water retention both of which can help in reducing bloating.

4. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain. Studies support that this enzyme can help in digestion of protein which can help reduce bloating.

5. Oats

Oats are a good source of soluble fibre according to studies. Oats can help regulate bowel movements and reduce bloating.

Foods you shouldn't eat in the morning to reduce bloating

1. Dairy products

Dairy products like milk and cheese can cause bloating especially in individuals with lactose intolerance. People with lactose intolerance should also avoid yogurt.

2. Carbonated beverages

According to studies, carbonated beverages such as sodas and sparkling water can introduce gas into the digestive system which often leads to bloating.

3. Processed foods

Processed foods are bad for you no matter when and how much you consume. However, when consumed first thing in the morning, it causes water retention and bloating due to the high sodium.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage can sometimes cause gas and bloating due to their fibre content.

5. Beans and lentils

While being healthy for you, they contain oligosaccharides which are carbs that can cause gas and bloating during digestion, studies say.

Bloating is a common issue that can be managed by understanding its causes and making informed dietary choices. By incorporating certain foods into your morning routine and avoiding others, you can reduce the occurrence and severity of bloating. Remember, if bloating persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Gas and Bloating. American Journal of Gastroenterology. 2006.

Effect of dietary patterns on functional dyspepsia in adults. Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology. 2025.

Bloating and functional gastrointestinal disorders. World Journal of Gastroenterology. 2014.