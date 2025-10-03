4 Breakfast Drinks That Can Help Prevent Bloating And Boost Digestion

Eating a nutritious breakfast, which is typically high in fibre, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients, can provide long-lasting energy. A balanced breakfast can kickstart your metabolism, supply essential nutrients, and prepare your digestive system for the day ahead. However, many individuals experience bloating after their first meal of the day. Therefore, it's crucial to choose the right foods that help stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce digestive discomfort, and minimise bloating. Fortunately, this doesn't mean you have to give up your morning tea. Sipping tea is a common morning ritual for many around the world, but choosing the right type is important for optimal gut health. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently shared a list of four types of teas that can help prevent bloating and support digestive health. In addition to reducing bloating, these teas can offer impressive health benefits. Read on for more details.

Prevent bloating with these 4 morning teas

1. Green tea

Green tea is known for its antioxidant properties and can stimulate digestion, making it a great choice for the morning. "Green tea contains antioxidants and catechins that promote gut health," Dr. Sethi mentioned. Drinking green tea can also enhance cognitive function, slow down brain ageing, stabilise blood sugars and even reduce the risk of certain cancers.

2. Matcha

Matcha has recently gained popularity because of its impressive nutrient profile. It is a type of concentrated green tea that contains three times more antioxidants than regular green tea. Matcha is particularly rich in epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). This beverage may improve heart health, boost brain function, increase metabolism, and reduce stress and anxiety.

3. Black tea

Black tea is commonly consumed in India. "It has a lot of polyphenols and antioxidant properties," added Dr. Sethi. Black tea also contains tannins that may help regulate digestion while providing a gentle caffeine boost.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint is well-known for its digestive properties. Peppermint tea is particularly soothing for the digestive system, as it relaxes the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and can relieve gas and bloating, making it an excellent choice for breakfast. According to the expert, it is beneficial for individuals suffering from bloating and IBS-like symptoms.

Mistakes to avoid

For maximum benefits, Dr. Sethi recommends the following tips:

Do not add milk: "Adding milk to these drinks may lead to bloating. Consider using lactose-free milk or plant-based milk," he explained.

"Adding milk to these drinks may lead to bloating. Consider using lactose-free milk or plant-based milk," he explained. Avoid sugar: Sweeteners may also trigger bloating in some individuals. "For sweeteners, you can choose stevia or monk fruit without the erythritol additive," he recommended.

Incorporating these 4 beverages into your breakfast routine can significantly enhance your digestive health and help you start the day feeling light and energised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.