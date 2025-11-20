Chai Lovers Beware! Here's What Your Morning Drink Is Doing To Your Body

Starting your day with the right drink can work wonders for your body, especially when it comes to detoxifying. The first drink you choose each morning sets the tone for your hydration, digestion and overall well-being. Nutrition expert Suman Agarwal has now broken down some of the most popular choices and their real impact on health. In a post shared on Instagram, Agarwal explained what these commonly consumed morning drinks actually do to the body, revealing both their benefits and drawbacks.

She revealed that if you drink lemon water the first thing in the morning, it gives your body a natural boost of Vitamin C, rehydrates your body, aids digestion, and detoxifies. You can also have warm water with lime and honey, which further helps you in preventing acidity.

She also said that if you drink coconut water, it rehydrates your body after a long night's sleep and balances the electrolytes.

However, not all morning drinks are ideal. She said having masala chai can pep you up, wakes you up, but it can also cause acidity and gas. If you have fruit juices, it can raise your blood sugar levels because of a sudden spike in energy and a crash, she added.

Agarwal advises people who have diabetes or insulin resistance to avoid having fruit juices first thing in the morning. Black coffee, she noted, can wake you up, but it can trigger the stomach to produce more acids and cause acid reflux in the long run.

She added that starting the day with green tea, which is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, can help boost metabolism and support the body's natural detoxification process. "Caffeine content in green tea is much milder than black coffee or the masala chai," she added.

But she said the simplest and the best choice is plain water as it rehydrates, detoxifies and makes you feel fresh, making it the healthiest way to start your morning.

"Know what you sip every morning and choose your drink wisely!" Agarwal said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.