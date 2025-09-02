Bloated After Meals? Expert Shares 6 Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Help You Feel Your Best

Bloating is a common and often uncomfortable condition in which your belly feels full and tight. It can be accompanied by gas, burping, or abdominal pain, making it an unpleasant experience. If you get a bloated stomach after eating, it's usually a digestive issue often caused by excess intestinal gas. Overeating, consumption of gassy foods, difficulty digesting specific foods, eating too quickly and digestive disorders like IBS or GERD can trigger bloating after meals.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Alok Chopra, a cardiologist, shared some simple yet effective tips that can help you eliminate post-meal bloating. "As a cardiologist and functional medicine expert, I've seen how gut health impacts overall health-including your heart. These simple lifestyle habits can help you beat post-meal bloating and feel your best," he wrote in the post.

Tips to avoid bloating after eating

1. Eat slowly and mindfully

Chewing your food thoroughly allows your body to break it down more efficiently, which can minimize the amount of air you inadvertently swallow.

2. Avoid carbonated drinks

Steer clear of fizzy beverages, as they can trap excess gas within your digestive system.

3. Watch portion size

Overeating can put stress on your gut. Consider dividing your meals into smaller, more frequent servings throughout the day. This approach can ease the digestive process and help you feel more comfortable after eating.

4. Limit gas-producing foods

Beans, lentils, and cruciferous vegetables can cause excessive gas and increase bloating. Keeping a food diary can help you identify foods that lead to bloating. Once identified, you can limit or avoid them.

5. Take a gentle walk after meals

A short walk after meals can help stimulate digestion and reduce bloating. It is also known to support a healthy weight.

6. Stay hydrated

Maintaining proper hydration is essential for smooth digestion. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps ensure that your digestive system runs efficiently and supports overall health.

Additionally, consider adding probiotics to your diet and limiting overall salt intake to prevent bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.