Nutritionist Lists 4 Everyday Habits That Can Cause Bloating

Bloating is the uncomfortable feeling of pressure or fullness in the abdomen, often accompanied by a puffy sensation. Most people immediately blame their meals when they get bloated. However, not all stomach discomfort, heaviness, or puffiness is caused by eating, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. If you have ruled out common dietary triggers and are still experiencing bloating, the culprit may be elsewhere. In her recent Instagram post, the nutritionist pointed out four unexpected causes that may be behind your bloating symptoms.

"4 Surprising Reasons You Feel Bloated (That Have Nothing to Do with Food!)," Nmami captions the post.

4 Everyday habits that can cause bloating

1. Hormonal Fluctuations

Monthly changes in hormones can be a major cause of bloating for many women. During the menstrual cycle, the body may retain water and slow digestion due to fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone levels. This explains why bloating is a common complaint before ovulation and during premenstrual syndrome (PMS). These hormonal shifts affect gut motility, often causing that discomforting "heavy belly" feeling.

2. Stress Response

Stress has real consequences on the digestive system in addition to being an emotional strain. Anxiety causes the body to go into "fight-or-flight" mode, which slows down bodily processes, including digestion. This may trap gas and cause cramping or bloating. Chronic stress further disrupts the gut-brain axis, raising the risk of symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Practising relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or even a quick walk may help reduce these effects.

3. Posture and Breathing

The way you sit and breathe can also unintentionally contribute to bloating. Slouching at a desk or lying down on the couch after eating compresses the abdomen, slowing digestion and airflow. Shallow chest breathing can make things worse by reducing oxygen supply to the gut. Nmami advises sitting up straight and practising deep belly breathing to reduce abdominal pressure and support better digestion.

4. Gut Motility Issues

Motility, the rhythmic contraction of muscles that moves food and gas through the gut, is another factor. When this process slows-whether due to inactivity, dehydration, or illness - bloating and constipation may follow, says Nmami. Staying active, keeping hydrated, and eating meals rich in fibre can help maintain gut motility and reduce bloating.

The Bottom Line

It is not always your food that causes bloating. Gut function, posture, stress, and hormones can all play a role. If bloating is severe or chronic, experts advise consulting a healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions. For many, shifting focus from food alone to lifestyle factors may provide much-needed relief.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.