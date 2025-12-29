This Expert-Approved Apple Cider Vinegar Brew Will Fix Your Gut This Holiday Season

Struggling after holiday meals? This is one of the most common challenges during the festive season, and people are often advised not to take their health for granted. Instead, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho shared a simple, science-backed healthy drink to support festive digestion. Luke shared an Instagram post explaining why his “Magic ACV Brew is the perfect drink for the holiday season.”

In the caption, he discusses, “Every festive season, people ask us one thing: ‘How do I enjoy celebrations without paying for it later?' What we see repeatedly in the clinic is not excess food alone, but stressed digestion, reactive blood sugar, and an overworked liver.”

Following this, the post begins with Luke offering some reality checks. The festive season often involves heavier meals and desserts, along with irregular eating times. This can lead to issues such as blood sugar spikes, sluggish digestion, inflammation, and bloating.

So, what is the solution? According to Luke, his Magic ACV Brew is a warm, spiced drink that supports digestion, metabolism, liver function, and blood sugar balance. It is also associated with improved immunity and cognitive function.

Luke Coutinho explains who his Magic ACV Brew is for. It is helpful for those dealing with various health concerns, such as:

Diabetes or insulin resistance

Sluggish liver or high triglycerides

Poor digestion or bloating

Winter lethargy or brain fog

Additionally, this beverage serves as a simple health ritual to follow during the festive season. The life coach continues, “The magic is in the synergy. It's not one ingredient. It's how they work together.”

Ingredients For Preparing Luke Coutinho's Magic ACV Brew

ACV (with the mother): Improves insulin sensitivity and reduces post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Improves insulin sensitivity and reduces post-meal blood sugar spikes. Dry ginger (saunth): Stimulates digestion and reduces inflammation.

Stimulates digestion and reduces inflammation. Clove (laung): A powerful antioxidant that supports immunity.

A powerful antioxidant that supports immunity. Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon (dalchini): Helps regulate blood sugar and lipid levels.

Helps regulate blood sugar and lipid levels. Cumin (jeera): Supports digestion and liver function.

Supports digestion and liver function. Cardamom (elaichi): Eases digestion and reduces acidity.

Recipe

Take 1 cup of warm water (comfortably hot, not boiling).

Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar (ACV with the mother).

Add a small pinch of dry ginger powder (saunth), clove powder (laung), Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon powder (dalchini), cumin powder (jeera), and cardamom powder (elaichi).

Mix all the ingredients well with the water.

Add raw honey for taste (optional).

That's it — the brew is ready to savour.

Key Tip: The life coach shares, “Freshly ground spices work best, but organic powders are fine too.”

Best Time To Drink It

Luke Coutinho shares a list of ideal timings when the drink can be consumed:

Morning: Kickstarts metabolism

Kickstarts metabolism 30 minutes before meals: Supports digestion and glucose control

Supports digestion and glucose control Up to 1 hour after meals if missed earlier

Avoid drinking it immediately after eating.

Luke Coutinho advocates that the effectiveness of the brew lies in its well-curated formulation and mentions that research links ACV and these spices to potential benefits such as:

Lower fasting and post-meal blood sugar

Improved HbA1c and insulin sensitivity

Better triglyceride levels

Reduced inflammation and oxidative stress

Enhanced glucose uptake by muscles

In his concluding note, Luke mentions that patients who follow this ritual for 8–10 weeks experience better fasting and post-meal blood sugar readings, improved digestion, lower triglycerides, better liver function, reduced inflammation, and increased energy and mental clarity.

He also shares that this brew supports health, improves insulin sensitivity, and aids digestion and metabolism. However, he clarifies that it does not cure diabetes and should not replace prescribed medication.

In conclusion, this brew can be highly beneficial during festivals but should be consumed only after consulting a personal physician.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.