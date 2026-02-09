Puffy Hands To Tiredness: Expert Lists Signs And Symptoms Of Inflammation

Inflammation is your body's natural defence system. It kicks in whenever there's an injury, infection, or anything potentially harmful. Its job is to repair tissues and protect you from germs. Classic signs of inflammation are: your skin might get red, swollen, warm, or painful. These are signs that your immune system is working hard to keep you healthy. Nutritionist and yoga instructor Shalini Sudhakar has shared some tips on Instagram about how to tell if inflammation is affecting your body.

She points out that inflammation can also be behind a lot of common issues: weight problems, gut discomfort, joint aches, low immunity, and even menstrual problems.

According to Shalini Sudhakar, there are two ways to check for inflammation-

How To Check For Inflammation

Watch for symptoms. If you regularly deal with bloating, constipation, joint pain, bleeding gums, puffiness in your face, hands, or legs, or feel tired even when you're not sick, these could all be signs that your body is inflamed. Get a blood test. Tests like CRP, HSCRP, and ESR give a clear picture of inflammation levels. These are considered reliable ways to confirm if inflammation is present.

To check for inflammation, doctors often use CRP (C-Reactive Protein), HSCRP (High-Sensitivity CRP), and ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate). CRP shows if there's inflammation in the body, HSCRP detects even small levels, and ESR measures how quickly red blood cells settle, which rises when inflammation is present. These tests give a clear picture of what's happening inside your body.

Inflamm-Ageing

Earlier, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained that low-grade, silent inflammation gradually builds up in the body and accelerates ageing, even without any obvious illness. This type of inflammation can cause skin issues like acne and irritation, and also increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, joint pain, and cognitive decline.

She highlights lifestyle and dietary factors that trigger inflammation. To manage it, she suggests -

Cutting excess Omega-6: Found in vegetable oils, meat, egg yolks, and fried foods, too much Omega-6 can increase inflammation.

Increasing Omega-3: Found in fatty fish, walnuts, and chia seeds, Omega-3 helps reduce inflammation and supports heart and brain health. Read more here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.