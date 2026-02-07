Inflamm-Aging: Nutritionist Explains How Hidden Inflammation Ages Skin

Do you know how low-grade, silent inflammation in the body often leads to aging? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal opened up about how the two are interlinked when it comes to matters of skin and overall health. In an Instagram post, she said, “Aging often begins much earlier - quietly, inside the body. It's called inflamm-aging: a low-grade, silent inflammation that builds up with time, even without obvious illness.” Inflamm-aging is related to skin issues like acne and irritation, which are often caused or worsened by inflammation. She then went on to explain the factors, including stress and diet, which can trigger inflammation and contribute to skin issues.

Why Inflamm-Aging Matters?

Nmami Agarwal mentioned that inflamm-aging speeds up aging and raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, joint pain, and brain decline.

But according to her, one simple shift can make a real difference. This kind of inflammation is likely due to the negative health consequences associated with certain behaviours, likely poor eating habits or lack of nutrition, among older adults.

What To Do During Inflamm-Aging?

1. Cut excess Omega-6

According to the nutritionist, excessive omega-6 fatty acid intake without omega-3 leads to increased inflammation in the body. So, she suggests cutting back on certain foods to maintain a balanced omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio, which is essential for overall health. These omega-6 fatty acid-rich foods are:

Vegetable Oils

Meat

Egg Yolk

Fried Foods

2. Increase Omega-3

The nutritionist also suggests increasing intake of omega-3 fatty acids to help counter inflammation and support healthy aging. For these, the key sources of omega-3 fatty acids are as follows:

Fatty Fish

Walnuts

Chia Seeds

These foods not only reduce inflammation but also support heart health and brain function.

In conclusion, these small daily choices like cutting down excess omega-6 without omega-3 or others can contribute to a long-term glow by reducing inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.