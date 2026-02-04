Nutritionist Vishakha Shivdasani Reveals Which Supplements Are A "No-No" For Women

Think supplements are a magic fix for your health? Doctor Vishakha Shivdasani warns that blindly following any supplement trend, without proper knowledge of what your body truly needs, should be completely avoided. In an Instagram post, she says, “Patients are obsessed with supplement stacking. If you think supplements are going to miraculously change your health, think again! I have to say, I am a big proponent of using the correct supplements – those which are personalised.” The doctor, however, notes that “correct” and “personalised” supplements are the operative words. She continues, “Please understand the pros and cons before pill popping – yes, there are cons too! – even for supplements. I see these every single day.”

The Right Approach To Taking Supplements For Women

What Is The Solution?

According to Dr Shivdasani, believing in some social media trends is a complete facade. “So test, then take those you need, based on your blood work and on your personal symptoms, not what an influencer is trying to sell you. It's your health. And you are the only one responsible for it.”

She asks, “How many supplements do you take? Have you self-prescribed or has your doctor prescribed you?” and shared a list of supplements for women that are not influenced by any trend or hype.

6 Evidence-Based, Bioavailable, Personalised Supplements That Help

According to Dr Shivdasani:

Vitamin D3: Helps with bones, immunity, hormones and mood.

Helps with bones, immunity, hormones and mood. Magnesium: Helps with sleep, stress, PMS and insulin sensitivity.

Helps with sleep, stress, PMS and insulin sensitivity. Omega-3 (EPA + DHA, in triglyceride form): Helps with hormones, inflammation, brain and skin health.

Helps with hormones, inflammation, brain and skin health. Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): Helps with energy, nerve health and metabolism, especially for vegetarians.

Helps with energy, nerve health and metabolism, especially for vegetarians. Iron: Recommended only when deficient; helps regain hair health, stamina, sleep, and manage migraines.

Recommended only when deficient; helps regain hair health, stamina, sleep, and manage migraines. Zinc: When taken in low doses and short cycles, it supports thyroid, acne, immunity, fertility and gut health.

Supplements Which Should Be Avoided

The nutritionist recommends avoiding marketing-led, random and potentially harmful supplements, including:

Generic multivitamins: Often underdosed and flushed out through urine.

Often underdosed and flushed out through urine. Blind iron supplementation: Can worsen inflammation and gut health.

Can worsen inflammation and gut health. Hair and skin-nail gummies: Can raise blood sugar and biotin levels, potentially interfering with thyroid testing.

Can raise blood sugar and biotin levels, potentially interfering with thyroid testing. Mega-dose antioxidants: Can blunt metabolic and exercise benefits and act as pro-oxidants instead.

She asserts that “More supplements = better health” is not always true or safe.

Doctor's Verdict

The nutritionist emphasises that supplements are adjuncts – supportive measures rather than shortcuts or quick fixes. Hence, personalised testing and treatment are necessary. Otherwise, improper consumption of supplements can harm the body.

The post also comes with a disclaimer: “Please consult your physician before starting or stopping any supplement. This content is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for personalised medical advice.”

In conclusion, wisely choosing between the ‘must-haves' and ‘don't-haves' when taking supplements is extremely crucial for your health. Additionally, getting thoroughly diagnosed to understand your body's specific needs before starting any supplement is highly recommended.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.