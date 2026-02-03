Don't Throw The Garlic Peels: Nutritionist Suggests Sustainable Hack To Boost Immunity

Garlic has been used globally for thousands of years as both a culinary seasoning and a traditional medicine. Renowned for its health-promoting compounds, it is often added to sauces, stews, and various other dishes. While excessive consumption may cause side effects such as heartburn, indigestion, or excessive sweating, garlic can help manage high cholesterol and blood pressure and also has antimicrobial and anticancer properties. But did you know its peel also has significant benefits? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently discussed the same in an Instagram video.

In the video, the nutritionist says, “Stop throwing garlic peels. This peel has more nutrition than you think.” According to Agarwal, the thin skin of the garlic peel – often discarded – is packed with multiple nutrients, making it valuable for health. These include:

Vitamin C

Antioxidants

Anti-inflammatory compounds

She notes, “All things that keep your skin glowing and immunity strong.”

So, how should you consume garlic peels? The nutritionist recommends, “Instead of binning it, let's make something genius out of it.” According to Agarwal, all you have to do is rinse the peels, dry them, bake them till they're crisp, and grind them. You can also add salt, chilli, and pepper to it, and your homemade garlic seasoning is ready.

“You can sprinkle it on your veggies, soups, popcorn, or even mix it into paratha dough. It will add extra flavour and is nourishing at the same time,” notes the nutritionist.

Watch the video here:

This simple, sustainable and genius hack for using garlic peels is not only easy to prepare but also beneficial for overall skin health and immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.