5 Benefits Of Consuming Garlic For Better Heart Function

Garlic, or allium sativum, is widely used in Asian medicine as a staple ingredient, but it also has certain health benefits for the heart. Recent studies suggest that consuming garlic plays a vital role in improving overall heart function through the presence of its active compound present in garlic, known as allicin. This compound is responsible for aiding in the better functioning of the heart by lowering cardiovascular risk factors. These factors make people vulnerable to developing heart disease; lipid profiles, glycaemic indices, blood pressure, oxidative stress, and inflammatory biomarkers, which can be lowered by controlled garlic consumption. Through this simple dietary habit, people can improve overall heart function, particularly who are adults with unfavourable baseline risk factors.

5 Health Benefits Of Consuming Garlic For Better Heart Function

1. Lowering Blood Pressure

The sulphuric compounds present in raw garlic, like allicin, increase the production of nitric oxide. This helps relax and widen blood vessels, in turn lowering overall blood pressure. This puts less stress on the heart and helps in better overall heart function.

2. Improving Cholesterol Levels

Garlic consumption has a dual impact on heart health, as it helps reduce bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. This is vital for proper heart functioning, as bad cholesterol is responsible for plaque formation in the arteries, which leads to other serious heart ailments. Good cholesterol strengthens the heart muscles; to boost this, people need to consume omega-3, 6 and 9 in abundance. The correct dietary and lifestyle approach can significantly reduce the risk of serious heart conditions.

3. Acts As A Blood Thinner

The compounds present in raw garlic can prevent excessive blood clotting, which is beneficial for heart disease patients. As garlic already acts as a blood thinner, there needs to be a cautious approach for people who are on prescribed blood thinners.

4. Antioxidant And Anti-Inflammatory Agent

Allicin, which is a specific compound present in garlic, can filter free radicals that deposit in the body over time. This accumulation of free radicals leads to oxidative stress in the body, which causes inflammation. To reduce the load of inflammation on the body, garlic's high antioxidant power helps control the situation, as chronic inflammation is a major driver of heart disease.

5. Protecting the Health of Blood Vessels

When the heart muscles are weakened or there is excess plaque in the arteries, the lining of the heart gets inflamed. To stop this from happening, garlic works on maintaining the elasticity and health of this lining. This is also important for proper blood flow to keep the heart pumping at a regular rate.

These five benefits explain how garlic can support overall heart health. However, it's important to determine which type of garlic to consume for the best results.

Different Forms Of Garlic

There are many forms of garlic, such as Chinese garlic, Indian garlic, and even black garlic. The distinction between these different varieties can vary based on the size of the garlic cloves; if they are plump, it's a Chinese garlic variety, but if the size of the garlic clove is slimmer, then it's an Indian garlic variety. And black garlic can be differentiated based on its colour alone.

However, it is very important to know the correct form of garlic to consume for proper heart function. Another form is garlic oil, which may have certain health benefits if the garlic is stored whole inside the oil bottle and is consumed whole.

And when it comes to garlic supplements, there are various risks involved with their consumption, unless prescribed by a medical professional after analysing the medical history.

Note: There is a clear difference in the impact of consuming raw forms of whole garlic and garlic supplements. Certain garlic supplements increase the levels and effects of some medications for heart health, such as blood thinners, potentially causing bleeding.

There needs to be a consultation with a board-certified medical professional and a complete analysis of the medical history before deciding which garlic supplementation can be beneficial. And the entire supplementation period needs to be monitored for safety.

For people on anticoagulant medications for heart conditions, be careful with making huge amounts of raw garlic a part of their everyday diet.

Raw garlic is the best form for daily consumption and will strengthen heart function. The recommended dosage of garlic is a single clove, consumed two or three times a day with meals.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.