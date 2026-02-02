This Simple Habit Can Lower Blood Sugar Without Changing Your Diet, Reveals Doctor

Struggling with changing diets and rigorous workout regimens to lower blood sugar levels? Well, you are not alone. This is one of the most common challenges people face in order to be in shape, have a healthy heart, and maintain proper insulin sensitivity. But worry not! Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popular gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, suggested a simple yet effective way to achieve the same results without the trouble. In an Instagram post, he writes, “The lifestyle habit that lowers blood sugar without changing your diet. Cutting back on sugar can improve gut and liver health fast.”

Further, recommending one simple habit that can lower glucose almost as effectively as diet changes, he shares, “The lifestyle habit that lowers blood sugar without changing your diet. Most people think blood sugar control requires a strict diet.” He refers to a 10-minute walk after meals.

He reveals that this simple technique works for:

Prediabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver

Insulin resistance

Weight gain

Belly fat

Sugar cravings

Explaining why it works, he reveals, “Your leg muscles act like a sponge. When they move, they pull glucose directly out of your bloodstream,” adding that lower glucose in the bloodstream means less insulin release. According to the doctor, less insulin means less fat is sent to the liver, which, in turn, affects fatty liver.

Benefits of walking post-meal:

Smaller blood sugar spikes since the muscles use the glucose for fueling the body.

Lower insulin levels mean that the body cells become more responsive to it.

Reduced fat storage in the liver as physical movements stimulate the digestive tract.

Less belly fat as the energy gets utilised in the body's metabolism.

Fewer sugar crashes since the stable blood levels lead to consistency and fewer cravings throughout the day, and

More steady energy.

The best part, according to Dr Sethi, is that you don't need speed, step goals, or even a workout. He mentions, “Just walking around your home works.”

In conclusion, this simple habit of walking for just 10 minutes after meals helps your muscles lower your blood sugar naturally. Additionally, they require no strict diets or workouts, making them an extremely convenient plan for overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.