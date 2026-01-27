Even Five Minutes Of Extra Walking Can Boost Health; 5 Practical Tips To Move More

Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise that can significantly boost health in more ways than one. Research confirms that adding just 5 minutes of walking to your day can significantly impact your health, particularly by reducing the risk of early death and countering the damage caused by sitting for long periods. A recent 2026 Lancet study revealed that walking an extra 5 minutes daily can reduce the risk of early death by 10% for most adults and by 6% for those who are least active. These short windows of movement can also help regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity, which are the primary defences against type 2 diabetes. Additionally, a 5-minute walk every 30 minutes can reduce blood sugar spikes after meals by nearly 60% and lower blood pressure as effectively as daily exercise for six months. Short bouts of movement also increase oxygen flow to the brain, which can sharpen focus, boost creativity by up to 60%, and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

Here are some notable benefits of walking

1. Boosts cardiovascular health

Walking increases heart rate and improves circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. It strengthens the heart, helping it to pump blood more efficiently.

2. Supports weight management

Regular walking can help maintain a healthy weight by burning calories. It's a low-impact exercise that can be easily incorporated into daily routines without requiring special equipment.

3. Improves mental well-being

Walking releases endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters. Studies suggest that it can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, improve self-esteem, and enhance overall mental clarity.

4. Improves bone and joint health

Weight-bearing activities like walking strengthen bones, reduce the risk of osteoporosis, and improve joint flexibility. It can also help alleviate symptoms of arthritis when done regularly.

5. Improves digestion

Walking aids digestion by helping move food through the digestive tract, reducing the likelihood of constipation, and promoting a healthy gut.

6. Boosts immune function

Regular physical activity, including walking, can enhance immune response, making it easier for the body to fend off illnesses.

How to move more

1. Aim for a certain number of steps each day. Many find that aiming for 10,000 steps is a manageable goal, but any increase from your baseline is beneficial.

2. Incorporate walking into your routine. Park farther away from entrances, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or schedule walking meetings at work.

3. Use short breaks throughout the day to take brief walks. Even a 5-10 minute walk can boost your mood and energy levels.

4. Walking with a friend or family member can keep you motivated, make it more enjoyable, and encourage you to stick with your routine.

5. Use fitness trackers and apps to monitor your steps. It will keep you motivated to reach your daily goals.

By incorporating more walking into your daily life, you can enjoy both physical and mental health benefits, making it a sustainable and enjoyable choice for overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.