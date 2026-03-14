Video: US Hammers Iran's Kharg Island, Over 90 Targets Destroyed In Strikes

The United States forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Iran's Kharg Island, its biggest oil export hub, on Friday night, the US Central Command said on Saturday.

Much of the oil shipped from Iran via Kharg goes to China, the top global crude importer, which has been taking measures including banning refined fuel exports to preserve supplies amid disruption in the Middle East.

"U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure," US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

It also released nearly a minute-long muted video which showed missiles dropping onto the island, a scrubby stretch of land in the northern Gulf around 30 kilometres off the Iranian mainland, and huge clouds of smoke rising up. The black and white footage showed great devastation.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites, the US military said, posting the video.

Iran has exported 1.7 million bpd crude so far this year, of which 1.55 million bpd was shipped via Kharg, according to data from tanker tracker Kpler.

Kharg has storage capacity of roughly 30 million barrels, and held about 18 million barrels of crude as of early March, according to a JP Morgan report citing Kpler data.

Multiple very large crude oil tankers were loading at Kharg on Wednesday, according to satellite imagery reviewed by TankerTrackers.com.

President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to strike the oil infrastructure of Iran's Kharg Island hub, which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports, unless Tehran stopped attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Soon after the bombing, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said military targets on Kharg Island had been "totally obliterated" in "one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East."

He said he had chosen not to target oil infrastructure on the island for now.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," the US president said.

Earlier today, Iranian media confirmed the island's oil facilities were unaffected.

Iran's armed forces said Saturday that any attack on Iran's oil and energy infrastructure will lead to attacks on energy infrastructure owned by oil companies cooperating with the US in the region, Iranian media reported.

"I'm very concerned it elevates the temperature and Iran has less to lose and it seems to escalate. Iran when backed into a corner is highly emboldened to act," news agency Reuters reported quoting Patrick De Haan, an analyst with US fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

Iran has all but shut shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil flows, mostly to Asia.

According to the Pentagon, the US and Israel have struck more than 15,000 targets in Iran over the past two weeks. Israel's military said it conducted 7,600 strikes on the country, most of them against its missile program.

The conflict has sparked chaos in global markets and sent oil prices soaring.

The UN refugee agency has estimated that up to 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran since the war started.