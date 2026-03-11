Incline Walking: Here's Why The Internet Is Obsessed With This Weight Loss Exercise

After jogging and interval walking, social media users are now proclaiming inclined walking as the "best trick for weight loss." Incline walking transforms a standard stroll into a high-efficiency workout by using gravity as resistance. Fitness enthusiasts are using inclined treadmills to practice this exercise from the comfort of their homes. Incline walking is gaining popularity for many good reasons. It strikes a balance between low-impact walking and high-intensity running, serving as an effective method for burning more calories without causing joint pain. Additionally, it offers the cardiovascular benefits of running while maintaining the low-impact safety of walking. Here are some reasons why this trending workout is worth trying and how it can help you burn more calories.

Inclined walking for weight loss

1. Increases calorie burn

Walking at an incline can double your caloric expenditure compared to walking on flat ground. It forces your body to fight gravity, which requires significantly more energy. This makes it an effective way to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

2. Boosts resting metabolic rate

Unlike flat walking, inclines heavily engage your glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Building this posterior chain muscle helps boost your resting metabolic rate.

Health benefits of inclined walking beyond weight loss

Muscle engagement

Incline walking engages more muscles, particularly in your lower body. It works your calves, quads, hamstrings, and glutes more intensely than flat walking, helping to tone and strengthen these areas.

Improves cardiovascular fitness

Walking uphill raises your heart rate, providing a cardiovascular workout that can improve heart health and endurance over time.

Joint-friendly

Unlike running, incline walking is low-impact, making it easier on the knees and joints, as it maintains a walking pattern where one foot is always on the ground, reducing impact forces on knees and ankles. It's a great option for those recovering from an injury or looking for a gentler workout.

Enhances mood and mental health

Like other forms of exercise, incline walking stimulates the release of endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety.

Versatile workouts

You can easily adjust the incline to suit your fitness level and goals. By varying inclines and walking speeds, you can create diverse workouts that keep you engaged.

Better posture

When walking at an incline, you naturally maintain a more upright posture, which can strengthen core muscles and promote better overall alignment.

Tips for practising incline walking:

1. If you're new to incline walking, begin with a slight incline (1-3%) and gradually increase it as your fitness level improves.

2. Always start with a 5-10 minute warm-up on a flat surface to prepare your muscles and joints for the workout ahead.

Keep your shoulders back, chest up, and engage your core while walking. Avoid leaning forward excessively, which can strain your back.

4. Don't just focus on the incline, vary your walking speed as well. A combination of brisk walking and slower paces can make your workout more effective.

5. Try interval training by alternating between a higher incline for a few minutes and a lower incline. This can boost your metabolism and improve endurance.

6. To enhance your workout, swing your arms naturally while walking. This engages your upper body and helps burn more calories.

7. Drink water before, during, and after your workout to stay hydrated, especially if you're walking for an extended period.

8. Pay attention to how your body feels. If you experience any pain or discomfort, take a break or reduce the incline and intensity.

9. End your workout with a cool-down period by walking on a flat surface for 5-10 minutes, followed by stretching to relax your muscles.

10. Try not to hold onto the treadmill handrails. Gripping tightly reduces the workload on your lower body and lowers total calorie burn.

Incline walking is a powerful yet low-impact exercise. It can definitely help burn more calories than flat walking. If you are a beginner, follow the above-mentioned tips to start your fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.