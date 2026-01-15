AIIMS-Trained Gut Doctor Shares 1 Simple Habit To Lower Blood Sugar Levels

High blood sugar can quietly harm the body without obvious signs. For millions of people worldwide, keeping blood sugar levels in check is a daily challenge that often involves closely watching diet and lifestyle.

But what if you could take control of your blood sugar levels without drastically changing your diet? Sounds too good to be true? According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, there is a simple yet powerful lifestyle habit that can help lower blood sugar levels.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Most people think blood sugar control requires strict diets. But one simple habit can lower glucose almost as effectively as diet changes." What is it, you ask? A 10-minute walk after meals.

Why It Works

When you walk, your muscles use energy from your blood for fuel, preventing sugar from remaining high in your bloodstream after eating. This immediate activity reduces the magnitude and intensity of post-meal blood sugar spikes. Regular activity also makes your cells more responsive to insulin, helping them absorb glucose more efficiently over time.

Key Benefits

This leads to:

Smaller blood sugar spikes

Lower insulin levels

Reduced fat storage in the liver

Less belly fat

Fewer sugar crashes

More steady energy

This works for people dealing with:

Prediabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver

Insulin resistance

Weight gain

Belly fat

Sugar cravings

How To Do It

Begin with one meal a day and observe how you feel. Aim to do it after each meal for the best long-term results. A leisurely pace is sufficient; focus on getting moving rather than engaging in intense exercise.

A small step like a post-meal walk can go a long way in supporting healthier blood sugar levels over time.