Vitamin D, B12 And Omega-3: Nutritionist Tells Why These 3 Supplements Are Non-Negotiable For Every Indian

Maintaining optimal health can be a challenge in today's fast-paced Indian lifestyle. Our hectic schedules often lead to neglecting essential nutrients. With the rising costs of healthcare and nutrition, it's important to prioritise the right supplements to bridge nutritional gaps. Specific supplements can help address common deficiencies prevalent among Indians.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares the top 3 supplements that every Indian should add to their diet. She says, "Our nanis and dadis didn't supplements, right? But we definitely do. Even though you are eating the same dal, sabji and roti as your parents and grandparents did, you are still tired, moody and falling sick all the time. Clearly, what you all think is healthy is not healthy enough anymore."

You should add these 3 supplements to your diet:

1. Vitamin D:

When it comes to vitamin D, it doesn't matter how much you get in from sunlight. Your Vitamin D levels should be above 60. If you're at 20-30, etc, you're in the normal range but not optimal. Vitamin D improves your immunity, boosts your mood and helps in weight loss. Low Vitamin D levels are linked to obesity, low AMH and multiple other conditions.

2. Vitamin B12:

This is your brain food. Vitamin B12 helps your brain cells work properly, and without this, you might feel low and moody around the clock. The nutrient helps in the synthesis of neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and GABA, all of which are happy hormones. If you're someone who's been on antacids, OCP's or statins, your body will need more B12.

3. Omega-3:

Omega-3 not only works wonders for your hormones but also skin and overall inflammation in the gut. It can reverse insulin sensitivity in PCOS patients. DHA and EPA, types of omega-3 fatty acids, should always be above 800.

While these supplements are essential, none of this matters if your gut isn't healthy. Poor gut health leads to poor nutrient absorption. If you are struggling with gut health issues, get them treated first and get started on your supplements journey.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.