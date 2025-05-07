Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that the body cannot produce on its own, meaning we must obtain them through food or supplements. The three main types are ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), found in plant oils like flaxseed and chia; EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid); and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), both found in fatty fish and marine oils. These fats play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, inflammation control, and overall cellular activity. Omega-3 supplements typically in the form of fish oil, krill oil, or algal oil are considered healthy when taken in recommended doses. They offer a concentrated source of EPA and DHA, particularly helpful for individuals who don't consume enough fish. Read on as we discuss the benefits of taking this supplement.

Here's why you should consider taking omega-3 supplements

1. Supports heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids have been extensively studied for their cardioprotective benefits. They help reduce triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, and prevent plaque buildup in arteries. By improving overall lipid profiles and reducing inflammation in blood vessels, Omega-3s can lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and arrhythmias, making them a key nutrient for long-term cardiovascular health.

2. Improves brain function and mental health

EPA and DHA are critical for brain structure and function. DHA, in particular, makes up a significant portion of the brain's grey matter and is essential for cognitive development. Supplementation has been linked to improved memory, sharper thinking, and a lower risk of age-related mental decline.

3. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is at the root of many diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions. Omega-3s act as natural anti-inflammatory agents by blocking inflammatory pathways and supporting the production of anti-inflammatory compounds. This makes them particularly beneficial for individuals with joint pain, asthma, or inflammatory skin issues like eczema.

4. Supports eye health

DHA is a major structural component of the retina. Low levels of DHA are associated with vision problems, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Supplementing with Omega-3s can support optimal eye function, reduce dryness or irritation in the eyes, and protect against degenerative eye diseases.

5. Promotes healthy pregnancy and child development

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are often advised to take Omega-3s, especially DHA, as it is crucial for foetal brain and eye development. Supplementation has been associated with higher IQ, better visual development, and a reduced risk of developmental delays in children.

6. Improves skin health

Omega-3s contribute to skin hydration, elasticity, and protection against sun damage. They help regulate oil production, reduce acne inflammation, and improve conditions like psoriasis. Regular intake can make skin appear more supple and less prone to irritation or premature aging.

7. Strengthens bones and joints

Studies suggest that Omega-3s can increase calcium levels in bones and reduce joint pain or stiffness, particularly in people with rheumatoid arthritis. They help preserve bone density and may lower the risk of osteoporosis, especially when paired with vitamin D and calcium.

8. Supports immune system health

Omega-3s influence white blood cell function and help regulate immune responses. By reducing chronic inflammation and promoting healthy cell signalling, they enhance the body's defence mechanisms, which is especially important during times of stress, seasonal changes, or chronic illness.

Add omega-3 supplements to your diet today to achieve these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.