Boosting vitamin D levels can often be done effortlessly with a few lifestyle tweaks and daily habits. Vitamin D, known as the "sunshine vitamin," plays a crucial role in bone health, immune function, mood regulation, and even hormone balance. Many people are deficient due to indoor lifestyles, sunscreen use, or limited sun exposure. Thankfully, getting more vitamin D doesn't always require drastic changes, simple actions like spending a few minutes in sunlight, eating fortified foods, or choosing the right supplements can make a significant difference. Keep reading as we share a list of ways through which you can boost your vitamin D levels easily.

8 Ways to boost vitamin d levels effortlessly

1. Get sunlight daily

Just 10–20 minutes of direct sunlight on bare skin, especially in the morning or midday, can trigger the body to produce adequate vitamin D. No need to tan or burn exposing your face, arms, and legs a few times a week can do the trick, especially if you live in sunny regions.

2. Eat fatty fish regularly

Salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are rich in natural vitamin D. Just one serving a couple of times a week can help you meet your needs. These fish also contain omega-3s, which support heart and brain health along with vitamin D absorption.

3. Try fortified foods

Many everyday items like milk, orange juice, plant-based milk, and breakfast cereals are fortified with vitamin D. Including these in your diet can easily fill in nutritional gaps without needing special ingredients or extra effort.

4. Include egg yolks in your diet

Egg yolks naturally contain vitamin D, making them an easy addition to your meals. Having whole eggs a few times a week, especially from pasture-raised hens, can boost your intake of this important nutrient.

5. Take a vitamin D supplement

A daily vitamin D supplement especially in D3 form can be a simple, reliable way to maintain healthy levels. It's especially helpful during winter months or for people with limited sun exposure, darker skin, or certain medical conditions.

6. Use cod liver oil

This old-school remedy is a powerful source of vitamin D. Just one teaspoon provides more than the daily requirement, along with vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids. It's easy to add to smoothies or take in capsule form.

7. Spend time outdoors consistently

Simply walking, gardening, or sitting in natural light regularly helps your skin synthesise vitamin D. The key is consistent, moderate exposure even in shaded areas especially between 10 AM and 3 PM when the sun is strongest.

8. Eat mushrooms exposed to uv light

Certain mushrooms like maitake and UV-exposed portobello or shiitake are excellent plant-based sources of vitamin D2. Adding them to salads, soups, or stir-fries is an easy, tasty way to boost your intake.

With consistency, these small efforts can help maintain optimal vitamin D levels naturally and effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.