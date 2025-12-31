Vitamin D To Probiotics: Doctor Breaks Down Who Should Take What

Supplements are everywhere today. From reels to wellness aisles, everyone seems to be popping something for better sleep, glowing skin, weight loss, or energy. Vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3, probiotics – the list keeps growing. But here is the truth most experts agree on: supplements are not magic pills, and they are definitely not meant for everyone. What works for one person may be completely unnecessary for another. That is where awareness, symptoms and proper guidance matter. Dr Vishakha has shared an Instagram video that cuts through the noise and explains who actually needs some of the most commonly used supplements. Her message is clear and practical. Supplements should be taken with intention, not because they are trending.

Breaking it down in simple terms, Dr Vishakha explains the signs your body gives when it may need extra support.

1. Vitamin D

If you spend most of your time indoors, avoid sunlight, or live a largely inactive lifestyle, your vitamin D levels can dip. Dr Vishakha points out that people who feel low, struggle with mood issues, or are overweight may also need vitamin D. This is because vitamin D tends to get trapped in adipose tissue. In short, less sun and more sitting could mean lower levels.

2. Magnesium

This mineral plays a big role in calming the body. According to Dr Vishakha, magnesium can help if you deal with palpitations, anxiety, poor sleep, or slow muscle recovery. It is also important for people with bone density issues like osteopenia or osteoporosis. The key, she stresses, is taking it in the right combination and dose.

3. Iron

Iron deficiency does not always show up as extreme tiredness. Dr Vishakha explains that signs can include hair fall, poor sleep and getting out of breath easily when others do not. These subtle signals are often ignored, but they matter.

4. Omega-3

If blood reports show high triglycerides or low HDL, omega-3 can be helpful. Dr Vishakha also recommends it for those with a family history of heart disease, especially at a young age. For heart health, omega-3 is “your best friend,” as she put it.

5. Probiotics

Gut health takes a hit after repeated antibiotic use. Dr Vishakha advises probiotics for anyone with such a history. They can also help people who constantly feel bloated, burp often, or have digestive issues. She adds that the strain of probiotics matters, not just the label.

Summing it up in her caption, Dr Vishakha says supplements are “NOT one-size-fits-all.” The goal is not to take everything, but to take what your body actually needs. Precision medicine, guided by symptoms and blood work, is the smarter approach. Your supplement routine should be intentional, not accidental.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.