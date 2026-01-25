Doctor Addresses Common Misconceptions Surrounding Creatine, Explains Its Benefits

Creatine is a supplement that is often misunderstood. Despite offering multiple benefits for overall health, it continues to be surrounded by myths and confusion. Still unsure about the facts and fiction related to creatine? In a video posted on Instagram, Dr Nandita Iyer addresses some of the most common questions about creatine. "Your most common questions on creatine answered," reads her caption.

Watch the video here:

In the video, she says, "So you're ready to take creatine not just for gym muscles, but to fix that brain fog and stop the mood swings. You're sold, but you've got questions. So let's rapid-fire them."

One of the biggest questions about creatine is its effect on water retention. "Question 1. Will I turn into a water balloon?" Likely not. Dr Iyer explains, "You might see the scale go up 1 to 2 kgs, but it's not fat. Creatine pulls water into your muscle cells, making them look fuller. It's intracellular hydration, and you're not getting bloated or storing fat."

Next, when it comes to the timing of consuming creatine, flexibility is key, according to the wellbeing coach. She shares:

Whenever you remember, it is the best time to take the supplement.

You can preamp while you have your morning coffee.

You can enjoy the supplement as a post-workout shake in the afternoon.

Hot or cold doesn't matter. You just need to enjoy the dietary additive.

The third question revolves around kidney health. Offering a reality check, the nutritionist adds, "Creatine is one of the most researched and safest supplements. But if you want the green signal from your doctor, do a baseline renal function test first."

All you need is a cystatin C test.

"Also, here's a pro tip that saves you from a panic attack. Taking creatine can artificially spike your creatinine levels on a standard blood test. So your doctor might see that number and be concerned, but it's actually just a byproduct of the supplement. So to get the real truth, ask for a cystatin C test," the doctor mentions.

The well-being coach continues, "Unlike creatinine, cystatin C is not affected by your muscle mass or your supplements, so it's the gold standard for a clean chit. Do mention your creatine use to your doc. Check your cystatin C, and you can stop worrying about it."

Lastly, don't stress about gulping it down quickly. Dr Nandita Iyer shares, "People say you have to chug it before it turns into waste, which is creatinine, which is not true. Creatine is actually very stable in water for several hours. You can take your time sipping it."

"And please, for the love of your kidneys, drink your water, around 3 litres a day. Your urine should be a pale straw colour, or you're doing it wrong," she concludes.

Overall, creatine is a safe and effective health supplement for boosting muscle strength and supporting brain function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.