Is Creatine Good For Health? Who Should & Shouldn't Take It

Creatine is a popular dietary supplement that helps increase energy production during short bursts of intense activity. But is creatine good for health in the long run? It is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells that helps produce energy during high-intensity activities like weightlifting or sprinting. It's also available as a popular dietary supplement, commonly used by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to improve strength, muscle mass, and exercise performance. So is creatine good for health? When used correctly, creatine is generally safe and offers various benefits, including enhanced physical performance and potential support for brain health. However, it's not suitable for everyone. In this article, we discuss who should and shouldn't consume creatine.

Who should take creatine?

1. Athletes and bodybuilders

Creatine helps increase energy production during short bursts of intense activity, aiding in improved strength, muscle recovery, and endurance. It also supports muscle hypertrophy, making it especially useful during resistance training or explosive sports.

2. Vegetarians and vegans

Since creatine is primarily found in animal products, vegetarians and vegans often have lower natural stores of creatine. Supplementing may help boost muscle performance, energy levels, and even cognitive function in this group.

3. Older adults

Age-related muscle loss and weakness can be slowed with creatine supplementation, especially when combined with strength training. It may also offer neuroprotective benefits and support brain health in aging individuals.

4. People undergoing rehabilitation

For those recovering from injury or surgery, creatine might assist in preserving or regaining muscle mass during periods of immobility, though it should be taken under professional guidance.

5. Individuals with certain neurological conditions

Early studies suggest that creatine could support brain energy metabolism and may help in conditions like Parkinson's or Huntington's disease. However, this use should be under medical supervision and not self-administered.

Who shouldn't take creatine?

1. People with kidney issues

Those with pre-existing kidney disease or impaired kidney function should avoid creatine, as it increases creatinine levels in the blood, a potential concern for kidney stress. It may worsen existing kidney conditions.

2. Individuals with liver disorders

Although evidence is limited, people with liver disease are advised to avoid creatine due to the potential metabolic strain it might pose on an already compromised liver.

3. Adolescents without medical supervision

Creatine use in teens should be approached with caution. Though generally safe, unsupervised use can lead to excessive dosing or dependence on supplements instead of proper nutrition and training.

4. Pregnant or breastfeeding women

There's not enough conclusive research on creatine use during pregnancy or lactation. Until more is known, it's best for pregnant or breastfeeding women to avoid supplementation unless prescribed by a doctor.

5. People sensitive to weight gain or bloating

Creatine can cause water retention, especially in the muscles, which may lead to temporary weight gain or bloating. Those sensitive to this, such as athletes in weight-class sports, may need to evaluate their goals before taking it.

While certain individuals like athletes and older adults may benefit from supplementation, others with specific health concerns should be cautious or avoid it altogether.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.