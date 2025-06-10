Creatine For Women: What Are The Benefits And Drawbacks?

Creatine is one of the most popular supplements available today. It is primarily found in the muscles and the brain and can also be obtained in small amounts from certain foods, such as red meat and fish. Additionally, the body synthesizes creatine from amino acids. This compound serves as a crucial energy source for muscle contractions, especially during high-intensity, short-duration activities like sprinting or weightlifting.

People commonly use creatine supplements to enhance athletic performance, increase muscle mass, prevent muscle damage, and improve recovery. Some studies also suggest that creatine may help prevent skin ageing and enhance cognitive function.

Recently, creatine supplements have gained popularity, especially among women. Keep reading to know why.

Creatine: Why is creatine gaining popularity among women?

"Women naturally have lower testosterone levels than men, which means they are more prone to muscle loss while ageing. Therefore, maintaining lean muscle is a real challenge. That's where creatine steps in as a powerful ally. For women dealing with hormonal imbalances, low energy, or the demands of constant multitasking, creatine can offer a noticeable boost," says Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator.

"It supports muscle strength, endurance, and even mental clarity, making it a great complement to any fitness routine whether you lift heavy or not. It also contains anti-ageing properties. Additionally, it helps me preserve muscle and boosts energy," she adds.

Some studies suggest that creatine can also help deal with PMS symptoms and feel your fittest and healthiest self during pregnancy, postpartum and menopause.

Benefits of creatine:

Creatine helps increase muscle mass, strength and power, helping you perform high-intensity workouts effectively.

It improves endurance and athletic performance.

Creatine can help reduce muscle soreness and accelerate recovery after intense physical activity.

Recent studies suggest that creatine may also enhance cognitive function and mental clarity, particularly during demanding tasks.

Side effects of creatine:

Creatine is generally a safe supplement. However, users may experience a few side effects including:

1. Weight gain

Increased water retention in muscle cells can cause weight gain.

2. Digestive issues

Some users may experience stomach cramps, nausea, or diarrhea, especially if they do not stay adequately hydrated.

3. Kidney damage

Those with pre-existing kidney issues should consult a healthcare professional before use. Also, taking very high doses over long periods may increase the load on the kidneys.

In summary, creatine is a versatile and beneficial supplement that can enhance fitness and overall well-being. For safe use, start with a lower dose and combine it with a well-balanced diet. Also, drink plenty of water and consult an expert for proper guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.