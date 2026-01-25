Dharmendra, Adman Piyush Pandey, Cricketer Rohit Sharma Among Padma Awardees

Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra, former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan are among the five who have been awarded Padma Vibhushan (posthumously), the country's second-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day.

The other awardees of the Padma Vibhushan are KT Thomas (Public Affairs), classical violinist N Rajam (Art), and P Narayanan (Literature and Education).

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

As many as 19 of the Padma awardees are women, while the list also includes six foreigners/NRI/PIO/ OCI recipients. Sixteen awards are posthumous.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are given across a wide range of disciplines such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

The Padma Awards are presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions held every year at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Padma Bhushan awardees include former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, US-based Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, late advertising maestro Piyush Pandey, businessman Uday Kotak, veteran BJP leader and former MP VK Malhotra, actor Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik and influential Kerala community leader and SNDP Yogam supremo Vellappally Natesan.

Among the recipients of the Padma Shri are India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, former Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, former UGC Chairman and JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, veteran actor Satish Shah (posthumous), women's hockey player Savita Punia, Tollywood legend Prosenjit Chatterjee, among others.