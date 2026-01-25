'Stuck In Car For Over 24 Hours': Tourists' Manali Nightmare

A pristine view of snow-clad mountains and trees was disturbed this week by a long queue of vehicles - all waiting to enter Manali, a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. For some, the wait has been far too long, with many stranded in traffic jams for over 24 hours.

Many areas in Himachal Pradesh currently resemble a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall after a prolonged dry spell. While plummeting temperatures initially raised hopes for the tourism sector, the snowfall has proved to be a boon and a bane as it coincided with a long weekend, leading to a surge in visitors.

People from cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, and Chandigarh drove up to the hills in search of peace, but they were met with a nightmare of blocked highways and fully booked hotels instead. The heavy snowfall has brought life in Manali to a standstill, leaving hundreds of tourists in freezing conditions.

Roads are covered with up to two feet of snow, halting movement on key highway stretches. Approximately 8 to 10 kilometres of the national highway leading to Manali is blocked, forcing many tourists to abandon their vehicles and walk long distances through deep snow.

A view of traffic congestion following heavy snowfall in Manali.

Photo Credit: ANI

The lack of basic facilities has exacerbated the crisis. "We have been stuck here since last evening," a tourist told NDTV. Another traveller from Delhi noted that his group was forced to spend the night in their car because hotels were full.

News agency ANI quoted another stranded visitor: "We have been stuck in the car all night. There are children with us; we are in a lot of trouble. There is no toilet facility here... The administration should have made better arrangements for the snowfall."

Food and rest have become luxuries for those trapped on the roads. "We have not eaten anything except biscuits and chips," said another tourist. "We've only had water and have been stuck in the car for more than 24 hours. We couldn't sleep at night and couldn't have breakfast."

Many travellers were forced to trek between 10 and 20 kilometres with their luggage just to reach the town. The gridlock is not limited to those arriving; tourists attempting to leave the hill station are also stuck in massive traffic jams between Manali and Patlikuhl.

Tourists walk along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded amid traffic congestion on the Manali highway

Photo Credit: ANI

Across Himachal Pradesh, as many as 835 roads remain closed due to snow. The meteorological department has predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the state from Monday and issued a yellow warning for the entire state.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts on Tuesday, forecasting heavy snowfall and rains. For the remaining nine districts, it has issued a yellow alert, predicting a cold day with thunderstorms and lightning.

Authorities are currently working to clear the routes and have strongly advised the public against unnecessary travel until conditions improve.