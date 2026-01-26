Viral Manali Snow Videos Highlight Risks For 4x2 Cars - Here's How To Stay Safe

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a new warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting widespread snowfall and rainfall that could disrupt daily life through the weekend. The season's first major spell has already caused slippery roads and heavy traffic snarls, leaving commuters struggling across several districts.

Reports indicate that 685 roads are currently blocked statewide. Lahaul and Spiti have been the worst hit, with 292 closures, followed by 132 in Chamba, 126 in Mandi, 79 in Kullu, 29 in Sirmour, 20 in Kinnaur, four in Kangra, two in Una, and one in Solan.

Officials have confirmed that a strong western disturbance is active over the region, likely to bring more intense snowfall and rainfall between January 26 and 28. In response, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a statewide advisory urging caution.

Social media is flooded with viral videos showing vehicles battling snowy conditions, some sliding dangerously down slopes, incidents that highlight the potential risk of severe accidents and fatalities in such treacherous terrain.

In Manali and surrounding areas, the local administration has tightened travel restrictions. With poor visibility and icy stretches posing serious risks, residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement. For essential travel, only 4x4 vehicles are permitted. Additionally, traffic heading from Kullu toward Manali is being stopped at Patlikuhal, as the road ahead has been declared unsafe for driving.

If you're planning a trip to Manali during the snow season, it's best to rely on a 4x4 vehicle for safe travel. While some stretches may permit 4x2 cars, they often fall short when tackling higher, snow-covered regions. To ensure a smooth and secure journey, here are a few essential tips to keep in mind before heading into Manali's winter conditions.

Use Snow Chains

Snow chains provide essential grip on icy or snow-packed roads, reducing the risk of skidding. They help tyres bite into the surface, offering stability and control. Always fit them before tackling steep or heavily snowed stretches.

Maintain Lower Tyre Pressure

Slightly reducing tyre pressure increases the contact patch with the road, improving traction in slippery conditions. This adjustment helps prevent wheel spin and enhances stability, especially when climbing inclines or navigating sharp turns in snowy terrain.

Drive Slowly And Steadily

Sudden acceleration, braking, or sharp steering can cause loss of control on snow. Maintaining a slow, steady pace ensures smoother handling, reduces skidding risks, and gives you more time to react to unexpected obstacles or slippery patches.

Keep Headlights And Fog Lamps On

Visibility often drops drastically in snowy or foggy weather. Using headlights and fog lamps makes your vehicle more noticeable to others while illuminating the road ahead. This precaution is vital for safe navigation in low-light or whiteout conditions.

Keep Safe Distance

In snowy conditions, braking distances increase significantly. Maintaining extra space between your car and the one ahead gives you more time to react if they skid or stop suddenly. This precaution reduces collision risks and ensures smoother control.