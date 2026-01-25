Padma Awards 2026: See Full List

The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced today as the country prepares to celebrate Republic Day 2026. The awards recognised 45 unsung heroes from across the country for their distinguished service in diverse fields, including social work, literature and education, healthcare, public service and community welfare.

The awardees include individuals who have worked quietly at the grassroots for decades, many of them from marginalised communities, Dalit and backward sections, primitive tribes and remote or difficult terrains.

This year's list reflects a strong focus on people who have dedicated their lives to serving 'Divyangjan', women, children, Dalits and tribal communities, while promoting education, healthcare, sanitation, sustainability and livelihoods.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Actor Dharmendra and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, singer Alka Yagnik, tennis maestro Vijay Amritraj, and Malayalam superstar Mammootty are among the recipients of the Padma Bhushan.

President Droupadi Murmu approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (where the award is counted as one), an official statement said.