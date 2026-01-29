Delhi Police Wins 'Best Marching Contingent' Award At Republic Day Parade 2026

Delhi Police Marching Contingent has been adjudged the Best Marching Contingent in the Judges' Choice Category at the Republic Day Parade 2026, as per an official communication issued by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Ceremonials.

The Ministry informed that the evaluation was conducted among marching contingents and tableaus presented by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other auxiliary forces that participated in the Republic Day Parade held on January 26, 2026. The selection was made based on overall performance, including drill precision, discipline, uniformity and ceremonial presentation.

According to the communication, the Delhi Police Marching Contingent secured the top position in the Judges' Choice Category, reflecting its high standards of coordination and professionalism during the national parade. In the Popular Choice Category, the CRPF Marching Contingent emerged as the winner, receiving maximum appreciation from the public for its performance.

To formally recognise the winners, a trophy presentation ceremony will be organised on January 30, 2026, at 12:30 pm at RR Camp, Delhi Cantt. The trophies will be conferred by the Raksha Rajya Mantri in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been requested to communicate the names of the officers who will receive the trophies on behalf of the Delhi Police and the CRPF. It has also been asked to submit a list of approximately five officers from each force who may be invited to attend the ceremony on an urgent basis.

The Republic Day Parade is one of India's most significant ceremonial events, showcasing the country's military strength, internal security capabilities and cultural diversity. The recognition awarded to the marching contingents underscores the commitment, discipline and rigorous training of the personnel involved.

Officials stated that such honours serve as a motivation for forces to maintain excellence in ceremonial duties while continuing their core responsibilities of ensuring national security and public safety.