From Tomatoes To Pomegranates: Nutritionist Lists Top Anti-Ageing Foods

Ageing is a natural process, but the right diet can help slow down visible signs such as wrinkles, fine lines and dull skin. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, nutrient-rich foods packed with antioxidants, healthy fats and essential vitamins play a key role in protecting the skin from premature ageing and keeping it youthful. Agarwal recently shared a list of foods that can help your skin look young and healthy.

She said that tomatoes can help fight skin ageing, as they are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from sun damage, including harmful UV rays. Lycopene also helps reduce inflammation, which may minimise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Regular consumption of tomatoes, especially in forms where lycopene is better absorbed, can lead to smoother and healthier-looking skin.

Nuts, particularly almonds, are another food recommended by the nutritionist. They are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects skin cells from damage caused by pollution and UV exposure.

Vitamin E helps repair damaged skin, slows down the breakdown of collagen, and prevents oxidative stress, which is one of the main causes of premature ageing.

She recommends taking regular intake of almonds which can improve skin texture and help keep it well hydrated.

Sweet potatoes are also beneficial for maintaining youthful skin. They are high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, which is essential for skin cell repair and renewal.

Vitamin A helps prevent dryness and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Including sweet potatoes in your diet can also promote a brighter complexion.

Agarwal also highlighted the benefits of pomegranates, which are rich in antioxidants such as polyphenols and are a good source of vitamin C. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining healthy, youthful skin and help protect skin cells from damage.

She mentioned that Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen production, which gives the skin its elasticity and firmness.

"By incorporating these foods into your diet, you can help to protect your skin from the effects of ageing and maintain a youthful appearance," she concluded the post.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.