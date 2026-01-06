Genelia D'Souza Reveals Why She Kept Ghee Out Of Her Diet All Along

Ghee has always been a hot topic of debate in the culinary community. Although there is a misconception that ghee is not healthy, several experts have pointed out that the ingredient is a great immunity booster, promotes bone health, and improves the digestive system. But is ghee suitable for children?

In a January 2 podcast with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel All About Her, actress Genelia D'Souza shared her two cents on ghee, explaining why it plays a limited role in her life and how she avoids serving too much ghee to her sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia D'Souza Weighs In On Ghee Consumption

Genelia D'Souza shared, “Ghee was never a very big part of my diet. I have always been more conscious because cholesterol issues run in my family. Whether it was non-vegetarian food or anything else, it was always on my mind.”

She added, “I did not want to go overboard. I enjoyed a little bit of ghee and butter, but only in tiny portions. So when I eventually gave it up, it was not a big deal. I know it is very tasty and it smells amazing.”

Addressing the discussion around ghee being termed a ‘superfood', Genelia revealed that she believes in moderation. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress was not keen on giving ghee to her kids as she did not want to “block their arteries.”

Justifying her statement, Genelia D'Souza said, “We start building habits early. You can't keep feeding children excessive amounts of certain foods and then expect them to suddenly not be overweight and head to the gym later in life. It has to make sense.”

The 38-year-old emphasised that adding ghee to one's diet only becomes a problem when it is consumed in excess. As for her, since she follows a strict plant-based lifestyle, ghee does not fit into her dietary routine. However, Genelia D'Souza clarified that she has no issue with others consuming ghee if it suits them. Instead of ghee, she admitted to using alternatives like til (sesame seeds) for similar benefits.

Also Read | Genelia D'Souza Reveals Why She Quit Eating Meat and Turned Vegan: "It Was A Health Concern"