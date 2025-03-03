Genelia D'Souza Is Setting Ethnic Fashion Goals Just Right In A Heavily Embellished <i>Saree</i>

Genelia D'Souza never fails to keep us entertained, be it her funny and witty Instagram reels or her stylish, fashionable moments. The star just knows all the right ways to make heads turn, and no, we are not complaining.

The star, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a series of pictures of herself in a stunning traditional saree. In the pictures, we can see Genelia donning an olive-green saree that came with heavy embellishments. The saree featured floral detailings all over it in the shades of red, with golden accents on it. The saree that came with colourful tassels on the pallu was from the shelves of Label Anushree. What grabbed our attention was the heavily embellished blouse that was perfectly paired with the nine yards, adding more glam and elegance to the look. The star wore a maroon-golden blouse that worked as a cherry on top.

The blouse featured geometrical patterns all over it that were perfectly decorated with heavy golden and red embroidery and embellishment. The star added royalty to her look by accessorising it with traditional Rajputana bangles and a pair of statement earrings.

For her makeup, Genelia went with a subtle glam base, with lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, nicely done brows, winged liner, brown shimmery lids, nude brown lips, and a traditional bindi. The star completed her ethnic style by tying her hair in a sleek braid nicely adorned with a parandi, which added all the missing drama to the look.

