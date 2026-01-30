Nutritionist Tells Soha Ali Khan The 3 Superfoods New Moms Should Eat For Postpartum Recovery

The weeks after childbirth are beautiful, exhausting, and confusing all at once. A new mother is healing, learning her baby's rhythm, and trying to nourish herself enough to nourish someone else. Breastfeeding adds another layer to this phase. While milk production is natural, it is also deeply influenced by what a mother eats, how she rests, and how stressed she feels. This is why traditional postpartum diets across India have always focused on slow recovery, warmth and specific foods that support lactation.

Recently, nutritionist Suman Agarwal spoke about this in detail while chatting with Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel. The health expert explained that certain foods, known as galactagogues, help support milk production in lactating mothers. These are not fancy superfoods, but ingredients many Indian households already know well.

What Are Galactagogues?

Galactagogues are foods that help increase or support breast milk production. According to Suman Agarwal, Indian traditions have relied on a few powerful ones for generations, especially during the first 40 days after delivery.

Ajwain is usually given in the first 10 days after delivery. The nutritionist explained to Soha Ali Khan that ajwain helps the body recover faster, prevents infections and supports uterine healing. It also helps flush out excess fluids after childbirth. Traditionally, ajwain is lightly crushed, cooked in ghee, mixed with popped edible gum and sweetened slightly with jaggery or sugar. It is eaten in small portions as a mid-morning or evening snack.

Gond is another important galactagogue commonly used in postpartum foods like gond ke ladoo or rab. It is high in carbohydrates and helps support milk production. Suman Agarwal added that it also strengthens bones, which is important after pregnancy and delivery. Gond is usually popped in ghee and combined with nuts and natural sweeteners.

Methi is often added later in the postpartum period, especially in the last 10 days of the 40-day recovery window. It helps regulate blood sugar, supports digestion and works as a galactagogue. Fenugreek seeds are cleaned, dried, powdered, and added in small amounts to gond ladoos.

A Balanced Diet Still Matters Most

While these galactagogues help, Suman Agarwal clearly said they are not enough on their own. A new mother needs a balanced diet with enough carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and fibre.

Stress Can Block Milk Flow

One of the most important points the nutritionist made is about mental health. Even with the right foods, stress can affect milk flow. As Suman Agarwal put it, “A stress-free mind is the best food.” Rest, emotional support and calm are just as important as nutrition.

Postpartum nutrition is not about rushing weight loss or trends. It is about recovery, nourishment and consistency. Traditional galactagogues, paired with balanced meals and low stress, create the best foundation for lactating mothers.

Also Read | Nutritionist Gives Samantha Ruth Prabhu 3 Tips To Tackle Brain Fog During Perimenopause, Expert Fact-Checks