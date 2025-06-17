'Liquid Gold': Luke Coutinho Shares Health Benefits Of Pure Ghee

Contrary to popular belief, Ghee is good for your health when consumed in moderation. Modern experts and ayurveda suggest pure ghee for overall well-being. Ghee, which is well-known for its vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats content. There are several health advantages for your gut, heart, and skin from this abundant supply of vitamins A and E. Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho explained the wonderful benefits of pure ghee, the "liquid gold" in his recent Instagram post. According to Luke, although many people may be concerned about cholesterol, it is important to understand that saturated fats are not the only factors that affect it.

According to the lifestyle guru, there are several health-related questions arise when it comes to consuming ghee and many individuals are still hesitant to include ghee in their diet. The truth is, however, that pure ghee was a mainstay in Indian cooking for many centuries before synthetic oils replaced it.

The issue was never ghee. Ghee was mistakenly linked to heart disease and high cholesterol for many years. However, science has evolved.

Explaining the health benefits of pure ghee, Luke mentioned the following benefits:

Nutritional value

Pure ghee is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E. Although it contains saturated fats, when taken as directed, it is beneficial than detrimental.

Heart and skin health

Pure ghee may be beneficial for heart health as well when taken in moderation. It also helps skin stay healthy and glow.

Gut health

Besides being rich in vitamins, A, D, E, and K, ghee is a healthy fat that contains a lot of butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) that supports digestive and immune health. It supports colon cell health, and promotes better digestion.

High smoke point

Moreover, pure ghee has "High Smoke Point," that is it does not oxidise or break down at high heat, making it ideal for Indian cooking, according to Luke.

Naturally balances insulin

Pure ghee, the liquid gold, balances insulin naturally. It promotes improved metabolic health and decreases the glycaemic index when combined with rice or vegetables.

Quality > Quantity

Select A2, hormone-free, grass-fed, and ethically sourced ghee; the quality really does make a difference, according to lifestyle expert Luke.

Luke Coutinho further mentioned in the caption that ghee does not cause heart problems. Heart issues are caused by a number of other things, including smoking, long-term stress, a sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of processed oils, poor sleep, chronic inflammation, and refined carbohydrates.

Thus, including pure ghee in your diet can improve digestion, boost your immune system, and have major health advantages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.