6 Health Benefits Of Drinking Milk With Ghee; Know How Much To Consume

Drinking warm milk at night helps promote better sleep

Ghee also known as liquid gold is extremely beneficial to your overall health. Other than cooking, it is also used in alternative medicine and Ayurveda. It is a good source of vitamin A, D, E and K. Desi ghee can offer you anti-inflammatory properties and boost your heart health. It is also a good source of healthy fats. We often add ghee to prepared meals or apply it on rotis. Adding ghee to warm milk is also a common practice. It can help boost the power of milk and offer many other additional benefits. Let's take a look at these.

Do not miss these benefits of adding ghee to milk:

1. Nutrient absorption: Ghee helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) present in milk, enhancing their availability to the body.

2. Healthy fats: Ghee contains healthy fats that provide sustained energy and support to complete various body functions.

3. Bone health: The combination of ghee and milk offers a good dose of calcium and vitamin D, benefiting bone health. Ghee also acts as a natural lubricant for joints, promoting flexibility and reducing the risk of joint issues.

4. Digestive aid: Ghee aids digestion by stimulating the secretion of stomach acids and promoting the health of the digestive tract.

5. Boosts metabolism: Drinking milk with ghee can also help boost metabolism, contributing to better weight loss.

6. Promotes better sleep: Warm milk before bed can help you sleep better. Adding some ghee to milk will take its nutrient value up a notch and help you sleep better.

Combining ghee and milk can help promote digestion

How much ghee should you add

Senior dietician, Shivani Rani says, "Initially, a teaspoon of ghee for a glass of milk is enough. Adjust according to your taste and comfort, but moderation is key due to the calorie content."

What is the best time to consume?

Dietician Shivani added that you can consume ghee milk before bed or early morning.

Morning: Ghee-milk combo in the morning provides a nourishing start to the day, boosting energy levels and promoting satiety.

Before bed: Consuming it at night can aid digestion, relax the body and provide a sense of calm, helping with a good night's sleep.

(Shivani Rani, Sr. Dietitian at Metro Hospital & Heart Institute, Noida Sector-12)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.