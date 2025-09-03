Soha Ali Khan Tries Ghee Coffee: "This Drink Is Not For Everyone"

Bollywood actress and author Soha Ali Khan sparked new interest in the wellness community after declaring that she had never consumed ghee coffee before. In her recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old opened up about her choice to include a teaspoon of ghee in her morning coffee, which is often promoted as a component of the ketogenic diet. Soha added that her first experience sipping ghee coffee is an experiment motivated by her health podcast with Rujuta Diwekar and Malaika Arora.

“For the longest time, in the attempt to be healthy, I thought that I should avoid ghee from my diet. I now understand that there are good fats, there are healthy fats and ghee, according to Malaika [Arora] and Rujuta [Diwekar], who were on my podcast, is a superfood,” Soha explained.

The actor made it clear that she made her choice out of curiosity about the possible advantages rather than following trends. “This ghee coffee that you have in the morning — is that really a good thing? I am going to try a teaspoon of ghee in my coffee, not because it's trendy, but because I want to try it,” she remarked.

Adding the pros and cons, Soha wrote in the caption, “Before you put ghee in your coffee… look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body... Pros: Energy boost , healthy fats, focus + gut support… Cons: can feel heavy, may trigger acidity, not for everyone. Bottom line: Let your body decide.”

Known as "bulletproof coffee," ghee coffee has become popular due to its purported ability to increase energy, facilitate metabolism, and encourage fullness. Proponents assert that the good fats in ghee can boost brain function and give long-lasting vitality. According to nutritionists, ghee is high in butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid linked to intestinal health, and fat-soluble vitamins.

However, Soha was quick to point out that the drink is not for everyone. "If you have a sensitive stomach or acid reflux, it can trigger acidity," she cautioned. Experts agree, advising caution for those with high cholesterol or digestive disorders.

She also rejected the idea that ghee coffee is a magical beverage. "It is not a magic detox drink and the benefits will really depend on your whole diet," she explained, emphasising the value of balance over temporary solutions.

Soha is seen in the video adding a teaspoon of ghee to her black coffee. Soha signed off with advice that resonates with many navigating wellness crazes: “Listen to your body and don't listen to trends. And then decide.”

Nutritionists often recommend moderation. Although adding ghee to the diet can be beneficial, consuming too much saturated fat can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. One should always get medical advice before making significant dietary changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.