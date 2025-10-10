From Deadlifts To Bear Crawls, Soha Ali Khan's Workout Video Is The Perfect Gym Motivation You Need

Need a dose of midweek fitness motivation? Head straight to Soha Ali Khan's Instagram. The actress just dropped a video from her gym session, and it is too good to miss. In the clip, Soha is all about focus and determination as she powers through her workout routine.

The star starts with inverted rows, pulling her chest toward a barbell set low on the rack. Next up are barbell deadlifts – a total strength move – as she lifts the bar off the ground with perfect form. Then, it is time for some core work. Soha tackles knee raises on parallel bars and gives her abs a solid burn.

Not done yet, Soha Ali moves on to L-sit wall presses. Using step-up platforms and a wall for balance, she holds her body in a clean L-position. And just when you think she is wrapping up, comes the highlight: the bear crawl. Moving forward on all fours with her knees close to the floor and a resistance band for an extra challenge, Soha proves she is all about pushing limits and having fun while at it.

“Just a little mid-week reminder that cute and strong is a combo,” reads the text attached to the post.

Feeling inspired by Soha Ali Khan's workout? Here's a quick look at the benefits of the exercises she crushed in her session:

1. Inverted Rows:

This move builds upper body strength, especially your back, shoulders, and arms. It helps improve posture and makes everyday pulling movements easier. It is also a great way to work your core while keeping things joint-friendly.

2. Barbell Deadlifts:

Deadlifts strengthen your legs, glutes, back, and core all at once. They improve posture and help you build real-life strength for lifting and carrying things with ease.

3. Knee Raises on Parallel Bars:

Perfect for firing up your abs and hip flexors. This exercise tightens your core and improves balance. It also helps build stability around your lower back.

4. L-Sit Wall Presses:

This one is all about core control and upper body strength. It works your shoulders, arms, and abs together. Plus, it trains you to hold your body steady and balanced.

5. Bear Crawls:

A fun full-body move that targets your shoulders, core, and legs. It boosts coordination, mobility, and endurance. Add a resistance band like Soha, and it becomes a serious strength challenge.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.