Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a traditional superfood. Both Ayurveda and modern nutritional studies have documented the high nutritional value of amla. Indian gooseberry contains a high dose of vitamin C along with plant compounds known as polyphenols. According to the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences, amla contains 400 to 1300 mg of vitamin C per 100 g when it is consumed in pulp form, along with vitamin B at 300 mg per 100 g.

6 Health Benefits Of Amla, Or Indian Gooseberry

1. Boosts Immunity

A high percentage of vitamin C in the Indian gooseberry can strengthen overall immune response. Several studies indicate that the Indian gooseberry functions as an immunomodulator, which means that it has substances that can either stimulate or suppress components of the immune system. This includes both internal and adaptive immune responses to repetitive exposure to immunity-weakening bacteria, viruses, and other microbes in the environment.

Here is what extensive studies on the Indian gooseberry say about its ability to boost overall immunity:

Antioxidant Properties : The berry contains plenty of antioxidants, including vitamin C, polyphenols, tannins, gallic acid, and ellagic acid. These compounds play a crucial role in reducing oxidative stress, which can otherwise impair immune function.

: The berry contains plenty of antioxidants, including vitamin C, polyphenols, tannins, gallic acid, and ellagic acid. These compounds play a crucial role in reducing oxidative stress, which can otherwise impair immune function. Acts as an Anti-Inflammatory: Indian gooseberry acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory, thus helping reduce inflammation in the body. As inflammation remains a growing health concern, moderate consumption of the Indian gooseberry can help people keep inflammation under control.

2. Improves Digestion

Proper digestion remains a cornerstone of smooth daily functioning. Consuming a medium-sized amla can help ensure healhy digestion.

There is a complete process that determines how Indian gooseberry consumption can aid in digestion:

Boosts Fibre Intake : High fibre content present in the Indian gooseberry aids in overall gut function. As the gut requires enough fibre to properly digest nutrients, nutrient absorption can be enhanced through eating enough fibre.

: High fibre content present in the Indian gooseberry aids in overall gut function. As the gut requires enough fibre to properly digest nutrients, nutrient absorption can be enhanced through eating enough fibre. Supporting Metabolism: As extreme temperature fluctuations affect the flow of digestion, the Indian gooseberry can offer some relief in terms of supporting how the body processes food into energy.

3. Enhances Skin And Hair Health

Skin and hair health are visual indicators of what is happening inside the body. If there is an imbalance in the way nutrients are being absorbed or a lack of an essential vitamin or mineral, then signs on the skin and hair density are visible. The Indian gooseberry is a rich dose of antioxidants that help slow down ageing.

Slows Down Ageing : Regular use of the Indian gooseberry can delay the ageing process as it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This function helps promote a naturally glowing and healthy complexion. In Ayurveda, amla is classified as a rasayana, promoting longevity and delaying the signs of ageing.

: Regular use of the Indian gooseberry can delay the ageing process as it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This function helps promote a naturally glowing and healthy complexion. In Ayurveda, amla is classified as a rasayana, promoting longevity and delaying the signs of ageing. Amla Oil for Hair Growth: This is a popular use of the Indian gooseberry, as amla oil has concentrated extracts of the Indian gooseberry that help support hair follicles. The tiny openings through which the hair strand grows can be strengthened when amla oil is used for a prolonged period in the desired quantity, as per hair length, before hair washing.

Read More: Can Drinking Amla-Beet-Carrot Juice On An Empty Stomach Boost Immunity?

4. Supports Heart Health

Amla helps reduce cholesterol and lowers blood pressure. These two major health benefits support overall heart health. There are several studies that have documented that Indian gooseberry consumption can benefit overall heart health. Here is how it helps:

Prevents Oxidative Stress : This is a major type of stress that ages internal organs and leads to the breakdown of essential body processes. An excess amount of oxidative stress can also weaken heart muscles over time and can be addressed through dietary intervention.

: This is a major type of stress that ages internal organs and leads to the breakdown of essential body processes. An excess amount of oxidative stress can also weaken heart muscles over time and can be addressed through dietary intervention. Lowering Heart Health Risk Factors: Amla has been shown to significantly reduce total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein, very low-density lipoprotein, and triglyceride levels. All of these markers need to be in a particular range for adequate heart function.

5. Controls Blood Sugar

The Indian gooseberry can be a sought-after dietary addition for people who are diabetic. Effective diabetes management starts with controlling blood sugar levels that need to be at a baseline. This is where strategic dietary changes in the right manner can bring forth blood sugar-regulating health benefits. As the Indian gooseberry can regulate:

Glucose Metabolism : This means that the body can benefit from breaking down food effectively and turning it into energy. A moderate consumption of the Indian gooseberry also helps in how the body releases glucose and how much of it is released at once.

: This means that the body can benefit from breaking down food effectively and turning it into energy. A moderate consumption of the Indian gooseberry also helps in how the body releases glucose and how much of it is released at once. Decrease in Fasting Blood Sugar: Clinical trials have demonstrated that supplementation with the berry in its powder form can lead to a significant decrease in fasting blood sugar, which is measured on an empty stomach.

6. Improves Eye Health

The Indian gooseberry is rich in carotene, which is vital for long-term eye health. There are papers in modern research and in Ayurveda that suggest the Indian gooseberry can help with vision. Here is how consumption of the Indian gooseberry can improve overall eye health:

Balancing Nutrients : The high nutritional content present in the Indian gooseberry can balance the essential nutrients in the body. This ensures overall boosted immunity and increased resilience towards fighting infections.

: The high nutritional content present in the Indian gooseberry can balance the essential nutrients in the body. This ensures overall boosted immunity and increased resilience towards fighting infections. Increased Immunity against Eye Infections: Ayurveda and modern research suggest that the amla tree can be used to prevent and cure problems related to eye infections.

Read More: Pomegranate-Amla Juice Can Help You Boost Iron Levels And Offer These Many Benefits

How To Consume Amla

Amla can be consumed in various forms and is widely available in India. The size, quality, and variety differ depending on where it is sourced from. There are a number of ways to consume this berry and reap its health benefits effectively:

It can be consumed whole as a sour raw fruit or treated slightly with salt or sugar, depending on individual preference.

Amla juice is a sought-after health drink, but juicing it can remove the fibre, macronutrients, and minerals only found in its whole or pulp form.

Amla powder is another form of this health-boasting berry, but the quality needs to be checked along with any additives or flavours that might have a negative impact on health upon repetitive consumption. The dose and timing also matter, as people need to be cautious of their amla intake.

Supplements with amla as an ingredient can offer health benefits, but their quality and how they can be absorbed into the body also matter. Supplements only use a tiny concentrated extract from the Indian gooseberry, and their approach needs to be tailored for achieving maximum absorption in the body.

Note: Consult a medical professional, like a dietitian or nutritionist, for the proper dose and which form of the Indian gooseberry can be helpful for you.

Side Effects Of Consuming Amla Or Indian Gooseberry

As is the case with every nutritional food and natural remedy, there are certain risks involved with amla consumption. People with certain blood disorders or those undergoing surgery should exercise caution with amla due to its potential anticoagulant effects. Additionally, individuals taking anticoagulant medication should consult a doctor before consuming amla.

The never-ending health benefits of amla extend to its ability to aid in weight loss. As excessive weight remains a marker of various health issues, amla consumption can help in lowering fat mass.

Daily intake of the Indian gooseberry is only advisable for healthy individuals who are not allergic to it.

The necessary bodily functions can be enhanced through regulated and controlled Indian gooseberry consumption.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.