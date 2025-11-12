Pomegranate-Amla Juice Can Help You Boost Iron Levels And Offer These Many Benefits

Adding nutrient-dense foods to your daily diet is one of the simplest ways to enhance health and overall well-being. Two such fruits are pomegranate and amla (Indian gooseberry). Consuming these, especially during the winter months, can help keep winter ailments at bay. Combining pomegranate and amla juice creates a powerful elixir with myriad health benefits. While pomegranate is loaded with antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and punicic acid, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, amla is one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and helps fight infections. Here, let's discuss the benefits of drinking pomegranate-amla juice daily.

Health benefits of drinking pomegranate and amla juice daily

Pomegranate juice is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, including fibre, potassium, vitamin C, folate and magnesium. It can help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation in the body and improve gut health. Pomegranate juice is also a good source of iron, helping you reduce the risk of anemia.

Similarly, amla juice is also beneficial to your overall health in many ways. Other than vitamin C, amla is also rich in powerful antioxidants. Its juice is known for its ability to help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for those with diabetes. It also helps improve digestion. Additionally, amla juice supports liver function and detoxification, contributing to overall metabolic health. Drinking amla juice is also good for your skin and hair. It can help reduce signs of ageing and boost scalp health.

Combining pomegranate and amla (Indian gooseberry) and incorporating their juices into your daily routine can significantly enhance overall well-being. Here's how:

1. Better nutrient absorption

While pomegranate is a good source of iron, amla contains vitamin C in abundance. Vitamin C improves the absorption of iron in the body.

2. Boosts immunity

The rich vitamin C content in both fruits boosts immunity, making it easier for the body to fend off infections.

3. Weight management

Both pomegranate and amla juice can enhance metabolism and promote a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight control.

4. Anti-ageing properties

The antioxidants found in both pomegranate and amla can help combat free radicals, helping maintain youthful skin and reducing signs of ageing.

5. Improved heart health

Regularly consuming this juice may help manage cholesterol levels and improve heart function, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Incorporating pomegranate and amla juice into your daily routine can provide sustained energy levels, improve overall health, and enhance disease resistance. Moreover, a daily glass of this juice can serve as a preventive measure against potential health issues, making it a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.