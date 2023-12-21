Is Spinach The Best Source Of Iron? Here Are 5 Foods With More Iron Than Spinach

Chia seeds are high in fibre, protein as well as iron.

Iron is a vital mineral that you require to produce haemoglobin, which helps red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body. Iron also supports healthy pregnancy, maintains energy levels, improves athletic performance and ensures better hair growth. Not consuming enough iron can contribute to anaemia and disrupt several functions of the human body. Therefore, it is essential to add enough iron-rich foods to your diet. Spinach is considered as one of the best sources of iron. But do you know there's a long list of foods that can offer you more iron than spinach? Fret not! We've a list for you.

Top food sources of iron

1. Dried apricots

Around half a cup of the dried fruit contains 2 mg of iron. These can be a great addition to vegan and vegetarian diets.

Dried apricots are also rich in vitamin A which can help ensure healthy eyesight. Individuals with high blood pressure should also consume dried apricots to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.

2. Quinoa

Quinoa is not just a great source of protein but iron too. Around one cup of quinoa contains 2.8 mg of iron. It is also gluten-free.

Quinoa is also high in copper, magnesium and antioxidants.

3. Lentils

Lentils are a common part of every Indian household. They are usually paired with rice or chapatis. Around a half cup of cooked lentils contains 3 mg of iron.

Lentils are also a great source of protein and fibre.

4. Cashews

Cashews are commonly used in Indian households. Around 100 grams of cashews contain 6.68 mg of iron. Enjoy them as a snack but do not choose roasted, fried or salty cashews. Also, do not overconsume.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in fibre, protein as well as iron. You can easily add chia seeds to your smoothies, drinks, puddings, trail mix, salads and what not.

The high protein and high fibre content can help you lose weight.

Some other sources of iron include: legumes, pumpkin seeds, amaranth and more.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.