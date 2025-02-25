Tired And Weak? A Nutritionist Recommends These 5 Foods For Iron Deficiency & Low Haemoglobin

Are you feeling tired or sluggish? According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, this could be a sign of iron deficiency, which affects haemoglobin production in your body. If you are looking to combat exhaustion and feel more energetic, she suggests increasing your iron intake through the right foods. Boosting your iron levels can support haemoglobin production, which helps red blood cells carry oxygen more efficiently throughout your body.

“You can fuel your body with delicious foods naturally rich in iron,” writes Nmami Agarwal in her latest Instagram post.

As per Nmami Agarwal, these 5 food options can increase iron in your body:

1. Pomegranate and beetroot

This power-packed combo is great for boosting iron. Pomegranate seeds are full of iron, while beetroot helps your body absorb it better. Blend them into a smoothie, toss them in a salad, or sip on some fresh beet juice for a tasty iron fix.

2. Garden cress seeds

These tiny seeds are loaded with iron and other nutrients. Sprinkle them over salads, soups, or even mix them into yogurt for a crunchy, healthy twist that keeps your iron levels in check.

3. Prunes and dates

These naturally sweet treats are a delicious way to get more iron. They are also packed with fibre which makes them a great snack to keep you full and energized. Eat them as they are or chop them up and add them to your oatmeal or desserts.

4. Rajma

A favourite in many kitchens, Rajma is a rich source of iron and protein. Enjoy it in a flavorful curry, add it to a spicy chilli, or simply toss it into a salad for a healthy and hearty meal.

5. Sarso and methi leaves

These leafy greens might be underrated, but they are super rich in iron. Cook them into curries, mix them in dals, or just saute them with some garlic for a flavorful and nutrient-packed side dish.

In her caption, Nmami Agarwal writes, “Remember, incorporating a variety of these iron-rich options into your diet is key. For an extra absorption boost, pair your iron-rich meals with a source of Vitamin C, like citrus fruits, amla, guava or bell peppers.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.