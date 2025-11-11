Why You Must Add Amla To Your Daily Diet This Winter

Amla or also known as Indian gooseberry is abundant in nutrients and heavily versatile. For thousands of years, amla has been prized in Ayurvedic medicine for its immune-boosting, rejuvenating and cleansing properties. And for us in India, especially as the winter chill sets in and we're more prone to coughs, colds and dry skin, it can be a smart addition to your diet. So, let's dig in and explore the many reasons to smart-add amla to your daily winter regimen.

Amla health benefits during winter

1. Vitamin C superstar

One of amla's biggest claims to fame is that it's loaded with vitamin C (ascorbic acid). Studies show its fruit has 1,100-1,700 mg per 100 g in some cases. For you that means better immunity as vitamin C supports the body's first line of defence. Vitamin C is also key in creating collagen which keeps skin firm and less prone to fine lines.

2. Strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

Beyond vitamin C, amla contains a cocktail of polyphenols, gallic acid, ellagic acid, flavonoids, tannins and more. A review found that amla's free-radical scavenging, anti-inflammatory and detoxification effects are well documented. Winter can bring more oxidative stress like pollution, cold and less activity.

3. Heart-friendly

If you've got family history of heart-disease or you're just trying to keep your arteries in shape, amla has some good news. A meta-analysis of RCTs found amla supplementation significantly lowered LDL (“bad cholesterol”), total cholesterol, triglycerides, and increased HDL (“good cholesterol”).

4. Blood sugar & metabolic perks

During winter, people often move less, eat heavier meals, and gain weight or see blood-sugar spikes. Amla may help in this zone. Research shows that amla extract consumption reduced fasting blood glucose and inflammatory marker CRP in adults.

5. Keeps your liver & detox system happy

Your liver works overtime be it spring, summer, winter, what not, but especially when you're eating heavier, richer meals and maybe indulging a bit during festivals. Studies suggest amla has hepatoprotective effects: shielding the liver from toxins, heavy-metals, alcohol damage and metabolic stress. Your liver's “cleanup crew” gets a bit of support from amla. Not a licence to over-indulge, but a subtle help-hand.

6. Skin glow and hair health

Winter in India can mean dry air, dull skin and lifeless hair. Amla pops up as a hero here too. A clinical study found topical extract of amla branch improved skin elasticity, hydration and reduced wrinkles. And another trial found amla syrup helped women with hair-loss by increasing the anagen-phase (growth phase) of hair. Eating amla and using it may help your skin resist winter tightness and lack-lustre tone.

7. Digestion and gut support

Winter means rich meals, sometimes less fibre, maybe more tea/coffee and less water. Amla helps here: it acts as a mild laxative, supports gut motility, and soothes GI irritation (acidity, reflux) according to Ayurvedic tradition and some modern reviews. Amla's fibre + phytochemicals make it gut-friendly. For those prone to “winter constipation” or sluggish gut, adding amla is a simple fix.

8. Immunity booster

With colds, flu, coughs more common in winter, a solid immune system is invaluable. Thanks to its vitamin C + antioxidants + anti-inflammatory compounds, amla helps ramp up immunity. While it's not a vaccine (let's be real!), having it in your diet is a smart preventive strategy. Some research shows reduced oxidative stress in patients (uremic patients) after amla extract. Think of amla as part of your “winter armour”. Combine with good sleep, hydration, balanced diet for best results.

This winter, when you're layering scarves and your skin is craving hydration, your digestive system is coping with feasts, and your energy is dipping, consider letting amla join your team. It brings vitamin C, antioxidants, gut-support, heart-help, skin-hair perks and even brain-boosting potential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

