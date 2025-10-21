Amla Shots, Soaked Nuts, Fennel Seed Water: A Nutritionist's Guide To Maintain Balance This Festive Season

The festive season is all about fun and food. During this time, we often dive into sweet delicacies, grand feasts, and sometimes junk food. But amid all the excitement, it is important to pay attention to your body as well. Just as you practise skincare for that festive glow, your body needs extra care too. If you are not mindful, irregular eating, late-night meals, and uncontrolled dessert indulgences can leave you feeling sluggish. But fret not - nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has the perfect solution.

In her latest Instagram post, Nmami Agarwal shares "three simple yet powerful" foods that can help your body detox, recharge, and stay balanced. "Festive season is here, and while the glow, food, and fun are in full swing, your body deserves a little balance too. Here are 3 simple yet powerful additions to your routine this season," she writes. Let's take a look:

Three Must-Have Healthy Foods During The Festive Season

Amla Shots - According to the nutritionist, amla shots are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which not only give you glowing skin but also strengthen immunity. She adds that these shots gently detoxify the liver and reduce inflammation.

Soaked Nuts - Calling it a "morning brain fuel," Nmami Agarwal shares that soaked nuts are a great source of antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre. They support brain health and balance hormones, providing a steady source of energy throughout the day - essential for surviving late nights and endless festivities.

Fennel Seed Water - As per the nutritionist, fennel seed water is "your stomach's best friend." She suggests taking one spoonful of fennel seeds in a glass of water, boiling it, and then straining the liquid before sipping the warm drink. Drinking this healthy beverage helps reduce bloating, constipation, and heaviness while improving digestion, according to Nmami Agarwal.

"Remember, it is not about restriction, it is about nourishing smartly while you celebrate wholeheartedly," the nutritionist concludes.