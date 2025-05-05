Have Amla Moringa Shots Daily To Achieve These Benefits

Amla (also known as Indian gooseberry) and Moringa (commonly called drumstick tree) are two nutrient-rich superfoods widely used in traditional Indian medicine. Amla is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, while Moringa is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, protein, and polyphenols. When combined into a daily shot usually in juice or concentrate form, they offer a powerful natural supplement. Taking Amla Moringa shots daily can be healthy when consumed in moderation, especially on an empty stomach in the morning. Below we discuss the many benefits of this shot.

10 Health benefits of taking amla moringa shots daily

1. Boosts immunity

Amla is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system by enhancing the production of white blood cells. Moringa contributes with zinc, iron, and vitamin A—all vital for immune response. A daily shot of Amla and Moringa helps your body fight off infections more effectively.

2. Reduces inflammation

Both Amla and Moringa have potent anti-inflammatory compounds. Together, they help reduce chronic inflammation, which is linked to conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and even certain cancers.

3. Improves digestion

Amla promotes the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps balance stomach acid. Moringa, being high in fibre, supports bowel regularity and gut health. Daily intake helps relieve bloating, constipation, and indigestion, leading to a healthier gut.

4. Supports healthy skin

Vitamin C in Amla promotes collagen production, keeping the skin firm, youthful, and glowing. Moringa adds antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which fight oxidative stress and help clear acne, scars, and pigmentation over time.

5. Enhances hair growth

Amla strengthens hair follicles, reduces dandruff, and prevents premature greying due to its high antioxidant and iron content. Moringa provides essential amino acids and minerals like zinc and vitamin E, which nourish the scalp and promote thicker, stronger hair.

6. Regulates blood sugar levels

Moringa leaves have been shown to reduce blood sugar spikes after meals by improving insulin sensitivity. Amla also helps regulate glucose levels through its chromium content. Together, they may benefit people managing diabetes or insulin resistance.

7. Detoxifies the body

Amla supports liver function and flushes out toxins, while Moringa acts as a natural cleanser, especially for the liver and kidneys. Regular consumption of Amla Moringa shots may help remove free radicals and heavy metals, promoting overall detoxification.

8. Improves heart health

Amla helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides, while Moringa supports heart health by lowering blood pressure and inflammation. The combination helps improve blood circulation and reduces the risk of heart-related conditions when taken consistently.

9. Increases energy and reduces fatigue

Moringa is a rich source of iron and magnesium, which are vital for oxygen transport and energy production. Amla enhances iron absorption, making this duo particularly effective at combating tiredness and boosting stamina without caffeine or stimulants.

10. Supports brain and mood health

Amla contains antioxidants that protect brain cells from oxidative stress, while Moringa offers neuroprotective compounds that may improve memory and reduce symptoms of anxiety or depression. Taken daily, these shots can contribute to better mental clarity and emotional balance.

However, it's important to use clean, pure ingredients and consult a healthcare provider if you're pregnant, on medication, or have a health condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.