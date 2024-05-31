10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Indian Gooseberry (Amla) In Summer

The fibre content in amla helps you feel full longer, reducing overall calorie intake

Indian gooseberry, known as amla, is a small, green fruit renowned for its high vitamin C content and potent antioxidant properties. It is exceptionally healthy, offering numerous benefits such as boosting immunity, improving digestion, promoting heart health, and enhancing skin health. Consuming amla in summer is particularly beneficial because its hydrating and cooling properties help combat the heat, while its rich nutrient profile supports overall well-being. The antioxidants in amla protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, making it an excellent addition to the diet during the warmer months to maintain health and vitality. Read on as we discuss in detail the benefits of consuming amla.

Here are ten health benefits of consuming amla in summer:

1. Rich in vitamin C

Amla is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralise free radicals. It enhances immune function, promotes skin health by stimulating collagen production, and aids in the absorption of iron.

2. Boosts immunity

The high vitamin C content, along with other antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, strengthens the immune system. It helps the body fight off infections, reduces inflammation, and speeds up recovery from illnesses.

3. Improves digestion

Amla contains dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes regular bowel movements. It prevents constipation, improves gut health, and enhances nutrient absorption.

4. Promotes heart health

Amla helps reduce cholesterol levels and prevents the oxidation of LDL (bad cholesterol). It lowers the risk of atherosclerosis, reduces blood pressure, and supports overall cardiovascular health.

5. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants in amla protect skin cells from oxidative stress and stimulate collagen production. It helps delay ageing, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and helps maintain a clear, healthy complexion.

6. Regulates blood sugar levels

Amla contains chromium, which helps regulate carbohydrate metabolism and improves insulin sensitivity. It stabilises blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes and helping manage the condition in diabetics.

7. Aids in weight management

The fibre content in amla helps you feel full longer, reducing overall calorie intake. It supports weight loss and prevents overeating by promoting satiety.

8. Supports liver function

Amla has properties that help detoxify the liver and improve its function. Amla enhances liver health, aids in detoxification, and improves metabolic processes.

9. Improves vision

The carotene in amla helps improve vision and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. It protects the eyes from oxidative stress and enhances overall eye health.

10. Reduces inflammation

Amla contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds like quercetin and gallic acid. It reduces chronic inflammation in the body, lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis and heart disease.

Consuming Indian gooseberry (amla) in summer offers numerous health benefits due to its rich nutrient profile and potent bioactive compounds. Including amla in your summer diet can thus provide a multitude of health benefits, helping you stay healthy, energetic, and resilient against various health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.