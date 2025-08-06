'Father Shot Husband In Front Of Me': Bihar Murder Over Intercaste Marriage

A 25-year-old nursing student was shot dead at a state-run hospital in Bihar's Darbhanga, allegedly by his father-in-law. Rahul Kumar, a second-year student of BSc (Nursing) at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, was shot at point-blank range in front of his newly-wedded wife Tannu Priya, a first-year nursing student. Tannu's family, it is learnt, was upset after her inter-caste marriage with Rahul.

Tannu's father, Premshankar Jha, has been hospitalised after Rahul's fellow students thrashed him following the murder. Police said he was being referred to Patna for better treatment.

Rahul and Tannu married four months ago and stayed on different floors in the same hostel building. A shaken Tannu said she saw a man wearing a hoodie approach Rahul last evening and then realised it was her father. "He had a gun. It was my father, Premshankar Jha. He shot my husband in the chest, in front of my eyes. My husband fell into my lap," she said. Tannu said her father shot Rahul, but her whole family was part of the conspiracy. "We had also gone to court and said that my father and my brothers may harm me or my husband," she said.

After the shooting, Rahul's friends and other hostel boarders beat up Jha and he had to be hospitalised. Visuals show chaos at the hospital as cops struggled to control the crowd demanding justice for Rahul. Police are seen chasing the students out of the hospital.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Jagannath Reddy rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. A large group of cops was on the ground to keep the situation under control.

Speaking to the media, Mr Reddy said, "We first got information that a BSc (Nursing) student had been shot dead. Later, we came to know that he and a fellow student had a love marriage. Her father came and shot him. There was a scuffle at the hospital because the students were not letting healthcare staff treat Jha. He is now being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. We will register a case and take necessary action," he said.