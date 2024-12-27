An Amla Shot A Day Can Offer You These Health Benefits Says Nutritionist

Amla, the Indian gooseberry, is regarded as an elixir in ayurvedic treatment. Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, this nutrient-dense fruit possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities that save you against infections and the seasonal flu. Its moisturising qualities are good for skin and hair. All things considered, amla is a superfood that ought to be a part of your everyday diet.

If you're looking for a nutritious and revitalising morning drink to replace your tea and coffee, amla juice could be the answer. In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared the recipe of her special amla shot loaded with fibre, copper, manganese, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B and antioxidants.

Ingredients

3 amlas

1 tsp raw honey (optional)

2-3 black pepper

jaggery

1/4th cup water

Mint or coriander leaves (for flavour optional)

Method

Blend the ingredients well. Strain the mixture. And have a shot.

Palak Nagpal also shared the solution to get rid of winter dandruff. "Apply amla juice to your scalp. When it's dry after 1 hour. Wash off with water (dadi ka nuska)," she wrote in the caption.

In her previous Instagram post, Palak Nagpal shared the recipe for tazamik potatoes, a dish inspired by the Hunza community.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

4 baby potatoes, boiled and peeled or cut one potato into 4 pieces

1 cup apricot kernel milk/ almond milk

2 tablespoons green onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt, to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Method:

1. In a pan, add water, apricot kernel milk and potatoes. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add green onion, red onion, garlic and salt.

2. Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens slightly.

3. Garnish with coriander and serve warm.

Try and recreate these recipes at home for improved health.

