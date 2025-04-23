5 Impressive Benefits Of Drinking Amla Juice In The Summer Heat

Summer brings a host of challenges for our bodies, including dehydration, fatigue, and heat-related illnesses. The season calls for adjustments in our lifestyle, particularly in diet. As the rising temperatures can affect our bodies in various ways, it becomes essential to incorporate refreshing, hydrating, and nutritious foods and beverages into our daily routine. One such beverage that can offer some amazing health benefits and keep you cool during summer is amla juice. Keep reading to know why you must consume amla juice this summer.

Benefits of drinking amla juice in summer

1. Improves immunity

Amla juice is an excellent source of vitamin C which helps boost immune function. A strong immune system helps your body ward off infections that are more prevalent in the warmer months.

2. Supports healthy digestion

Digestive issues are more common during the summer season. The heat can disturb digestion and contribute to problems such as acidity and bloating. Amla juice can help alleviate these issues and support smooth digestion.

3. Prevents dehydration and keeps you cool

Amla juice has a high water content along with natural salts and vitamin C, which help keep the body hydrated. It will also help your body restore lost minerals. Additionally, its cooling properties can help soothe the body during the hot summer days. Drinking amla juice also helps reduce inflammation.

4. Boosts energy levels

If you are constantly tired during hot summer days, amla juice can be a perfect energy booster. Drinking amla juice can provide a natural energy boost, allowing you to enjoy summer activities.

5. Protects skin

Your skin is more prone to sun damage and dehydration during summer. Amla juice is rich in antioxidants which can help fight skin damage during summer, keeping it glowing through the season.

As the summer heat intensifies, prioritise your health with mindful dietary choices. Other than amla juice, incorporate hydrating foods and light meals into your diet to keep your body nourished and energized. Also, stay hydrated by consuming enough water and other refreshing summer drinks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.